Referee explains why play continued in Current-Louisville draw

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NWSL has seen huge amounts of stoppage time added to each match throughout the first 10 matches of the 2024 season.

Heading into this weekend’s matches, the league had an average of 15 minutes of stoppage time added to each match.

In the Kansas City Current’s match against Racing Louisville on Saturday night, the teams saw nine minutes of stoppage time in the first half and 15 minutes of stoppage time in the second half for a combined 24 minutes of stoppage time.

Second-half stoppage time was set for eight minutes and led to the Current breaking a 2-2 tie with center-back Gabby Robinson scoring in the 90+2nd minute. Play continued past the eight minutes of stoppage time that was set and resulted in Louisville midfielder Savannah DeMelo scoring the equalizer in the 90+13th minute.

Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski was particularly unpleased with the way the match ended.

“I just thought that we deserved to win the game. I thought we were the better team,” he said. “We deserved to win the game. I thought that we created enough and it’s just unfortunate that the game ended up the way it did.”

‘I think it sucks,” forward Michelle Cooper said. Cooper scored her first goal of the season in the 56th minute. “We wanted three points, of course. But with that being said, I think we need to learn how to close out games better regardless of how long we’re told the stoppages and how long over it goes. I think that’s our biggest key right now.”

“Control what we can control,” Robinson said. “We can’t control when [the referee is] gonna blow the whistle but we can focus on the little details like ending the game. Definitely frustrating not to get three points, but we didn’t lose. Like we got points at the end of the day.”

The match was a physical one under referee Nabil Bensalah. He issued yellow cards to three Current players: Izzy Rodriguez, Hailie Mace, and Gabby Robinson, and two Louisville players: Kayla Fischer and Taylor Flint. There were also 28 total fouls committed including 13 for the Current.

Rodriguez’s challenge was reviewed by VAR before she was handed her yellow card. In a pool report, Bensalah stated: “The challenge did not rise to the level of [serious foul play] due to there being glancing contact, bent leg, and low/moderate force.”

In regards to the extra stoppage time in the second half, Bensalah’s report stated: “During the planned eight minutes of stoppage, there were two goals, a substitution, and multiple injuries that extended the total amount of stoppage time.”

There was also a drop-ball in the 90+12nd minute that saw Current right back Ellie Wheeler win an aerial duel over Louisville forward Reilyn Turner and send the ball to midfielder Claire Lavogez but possession was granted to Louisville just before their goal.

Bensalah’s report stated: “The referee deemed that the last player to touch the ball prior to the whistle was #66 of Racing Louisville.”

“I thought it was our ball,” Andonovski said. “It happened right in front of us but you know, that ball could have maybe finished the game for us. Who knows? We fought hard and moments like this will happen.”

Andonovski said he was not given any explanation for why play continued past the set stoppage time but he and his team are not using that as an excuse for allowing a late goal.

“Still not happy that we gave up three goals regardless of the circumstances and what happened out there,” he said. “Three goals are too many so we have to be better.”

Despite the chaotic ending, the Current were on the front foot throughout the match. KC held Louisville to nine shots (five on goal) while recording 20 shots themselves (five on target) and held possession 52% of the match.

Robinson’s goal would’ve been the cap to a comeback win for the Current after they went down 1-0 in the 18th minute thanks to an Emma Sears goal. This was the Current’s first goal allowed in three games, their first time trailing this season and the first time they’ve trailed at CPKC Stadium.

KC midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo was granted a foul in the box after VAR review and captain Lo LaBonta sent the penalty kick to the top left corner and celebrated the equalizer in the 45+3rd minute by putting the ball under her jersey rubbing it and stuck her thumb in her mouth to emphasize the baby celebration.

In the 56th minute, forward Michelle Cooper nabbed her first goal of the season by taking a Debinha pass in the center of the box and sending a right-footed shot to the top left corner to give KC a 2-1 lead. In the 68th minute, a Louisville corner kick resulted in an Abby Erceg header for the equalizer. The goal was awarded to Erceg although the ball bounced off of Erceg to center-back Stine Ballisager and into the net.

The Current have the best start in club history at 6-0-4 and still sit at the top of the NWSL unbeaten through the first 10 matches. The Orlando Pride have a chance to take over first place and drop the Current to second place with a win on Sunday against Seattle Reign FC.

Kansas City is also the fastest club in NWSL history to have 14-goal scorers. A 15th goal scorer would break the league record for most individual goal scorers in a season.

Wins are always what the Current want but Andonovski praised his team for grinding through a 1-0 win over North Carolina Courage in their previous match and knows that tough times make for a tougher team.

“There will be times that we’re gonna have to play against fans, against different adversity that there is presented out there from different people. We’re gonna have to play against the opponents and we’ll have to find a way to overcome everything,” Andonvoski said.

“I think this is a good character builder for us. And, you know, hopefully, in the next one, we come out on top.”

The Current hit the road for their first-ever match with expansion side Utah Royals on Saturday at 9 p.m.

