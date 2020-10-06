Referee explains why he made controversial call that went against Patriots in Week 4

Heading into Arrowhead Stadium with Brian Hoyer at the helm, the New England Patriots needed every small detail to fall into place if they had a chance at winning.

For the most part, New England did things the best they could in the 26-10 loss. The Patriots trailed 13-10 heading into the fourth quarter, and the loss had nothing to do with the defense. Bill Belichick’s team coughed up four turnovers (three interceptions) and they should’ve lost be a much larger margin.

When things were going right, they were only down by three points halfway through the second quarter. On 3rd-and-4, it appeared that Chase Winovich caused Patrick Mahomes to fumble and the Patriots recovered it.

The referees didn’t see it that way, and they blew the whistle dead.

This should be a fumble or even a #Patriots INT. There should've been no whistle. Instead, it's ruled…. a sack. pic.twitter.com/U3HM0SYa0x — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2020





Here’s referee Tony Corrente’s explanation of the play.

Pool report with referee Tony Corrente, which is distributed to all reporters. Bill Belichick could not challenge the sack call on Patrick Mahomes. Corrente said he felt Mahomes was being “controlled quite a bit” prior to going to the ground. pic.twitter.com/tBnzmWhYYC — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 6, 2020





Mahomes was still moving and the referees may have called the play dead so quickly because of the large contract he just signed. Referees are more lenient toward quarterbacks, especially elite ones, with the goal of keeping them safe throughout the game.

Regardless, it kept the Patriots from potentially scoring a defensive touchdown and taking momentum in the game. Belichick was furious and he had the right to be.