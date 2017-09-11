Referee explains controversial Kirk Cousins fumble ruling late in Eagles-Redskins game

Kirk Cousins had a bad game in Sunday's home loss to the Eagles, but he had a chance to lead Washington on a game-winning touchdown drive with under two minutes to go in fourth quarter until a controversial play derailed the Redskins' chances.

Trailing 22-17 late, Cousins dropped back to pass and was hit by Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who knocked the ball out of Cousins' hand as he was attempting to throw the ball. The football was scooped up by Fletcher Cox, who returned it for a touchdown, sealing an Eagles win.

After video review, the ruling on the field was upheld as a fumble, much to the dismay of the Redskins, their fans, and even Fox Sports rules analysts Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira.









According to NFL referee Brad Allen the ruling was upheld on the field due to “lack of control in the hand.” Allen said (via the Washington Post) he saw an empty hand as Cousins’s arm went forward.

“There was nothing conclusive that would overturn the ruling on the field,” Allen said. “All the views we had were inconclusive, so we have to stay with the ruling on the field.”





Here is the play in real time, which was Cousins' second fumble of the game to go along with an interception in the 30-17 loss.





