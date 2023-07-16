Referee error leads to Mavericks trying to score on wrong basket, confusion at Summer League

2023 NBA Summer League - Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs

Too many days in Las Vegas have left plenty of people confused over the years. NBA Summer League participants are no exception.

Saturday's game between the Pacers and Mavericks got weird late in the fourth quarter of a decided game when the Mavericks made a 3-pointer and the Pacers called timeout. Coming out of the timeout, the referees returned the ball to the Mavericks but going at the other basket (the one they had been defending) — and all the Pacers and Mavericks players went along except Marcus Bingham Jr.

About time to wrap up summer league when players can’t remember which basket they’re supposed to score on



pic.twitter.com/82qWhgkmCU — Ball Don't Lie (@Balldontlie) July 15, 2023

While Bingham Jr. got called for the backcourt violation in the moment, after the review the referees realized their mistakes and restarted the play, giving the ball to the Pacers heading the right direction.

I wasn’t wrong media a do anything https://t.co/IHWrTdDT9D — Marcus Bingham Jr (@marcusbingham0) July 15, 2023

