Who is the referee for England vs Slovenia?

Who is the referee for England vs Slovenia?

England bring their Euro 2024 group stage to a close on Tuesday night as they take on Slovenia needing a victory to guarantee their status as Group C winners.

The Three Lions have endured a flat, uninspiring start to their campaign in Germany, but four points from their opening two games has left them in a strong position. Even a draw against Slovenia, the lowest-ranked nation in the group, would be enough to see England win Group C providing that Serbia earn a result against Denmark.

Gareth Southgate has much more to think about than who'll be the man in charge of Tuesday's game in Cologne, but there's nonetheless plenty of intrigue surrounding the official in the middle for England's final group encounter.

Here's everything you need to know about the referee for the Three Lions' clash with Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Who will referee England vs Slovenia at Euro 2024?

A familiar face will be in charge of England's game against Slovenia, with Frenchman Clement Turpin being assigned Tuesday's game in Cologne.

Turpin is currently regarded as one of UEFA's top officials, and he took charge of the opening game of Euro 2024 between Germany and Scotland. He handed out the tournament's first red card to Ryan Porteous following VAR intervention.

The 42-year-old will be joined by assistant referees Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages, fourth official Halil Umut Meler and video assistant referee Jerome Brisard.

How experienced is Clement Turpin?

Turpin is much more than just Leandro Trossard's doppelganger. He's one of the best referees around and is vastly experienced.

The Frenchman has been a FIFA referee since 2010 and part of UEFA's elite group since 2012. Euro 2024 is the fifth major tournament he's officiated at, having first appeared at Euro 2016 off the back of being named France's best referee by the French Football Federation.

Turpin has taken charge of 282 Ligue 1 matches and 48 Champions League fixtures throughout his career, including 17 and five in 2023/24 respectively. He was the man in the middle for Manchester United's penalty shoot-out defeat to Villarreal in 2021 and Real Madrid's victory over Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final.

Has Clement Turpin ever refereed England before?

Tuesday's game will be the fifth time Turpin has taken charge of an England game, and the first at a major tournament.

The Three Lions have won three of the four games Turpin has officiated, with their sole defeat arriving against Hungary at Molineux. Gareth Southgate's side were battered 4-0 in a Nations League bout during the summer of 2022.

England beat Slovakia 2-1 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier under Turpin's watch, as well as Switzerland 1-0 in an international friendly the following year. Most recently, the Frenchman took charge of England's 3-1 victory over Italy at Wembley during Euro 2024 qualifying.