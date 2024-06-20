Who is the referee for Denmark vs England?

England's second match at Euro 2024 sees Gareth Southgate's squad battle Denmark, their semi-final opponents three years ago, at Frankfurt Arena.

The Three Lions' opening win against Serbia was devoid of too many contentious refereeing decisions, with most of the post-game debate focusing on the roles of players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden. However, there's still plenty of interest over who will be the official in the middle on the second matchday in Group C.

Here's what you need to know about the ref with the whistle for Denmark vs England on Thursday night.

Who will referee Denmark vs England at Euro 2024?

England's clash with Denmark will be refereed by Portuguese official Artur Soares Dias, who predominantly took charge of Primeira Liga games during the 2023/24 season but was also seen in all three of UEFA's club competitions throughout the campaign.

The 44-year-old will be joined by assistant referees Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro, fourth official Mykola Balakin and video assistant referee Tiago Martins.

How experienced is Artur Soares Dias?

Soares Dias has been an international referee since 2010 with both FIFA and UEFA and oversaw the Europa Conference League final between Fiorentina and Olympiacos, during which he brandished seven yellow cards as the Greek giants won 1-0 after extra time.

However, he was less keen to reach for his pocket during his first game at Euro 2024. Taking charge of the Group D fixture between Poland and the Netherlands, Soares Dias booked just one player - Joey Veerman - as the Dutch nicked a late 2-1 victory.

Prior to the summer tournament, Soares Dias presided over three Champions League group stage games in 2023/24, all of which involved English teams. He brandished three yellow cards during Manchester City's 3-1 victory at RB Leipzig, awarded Arsenal a late penalty in their 6-0 thrashing of Lens and watched on as Newcastle United fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

He also refereed Liverpool's heavy 6-1 win at Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 and Bayer Leverkusen's 2-0 success over West Ham United.

Soares Dias is also rated by 90min as the eighth-best referee in world football.

Has Artur Soares Dias ever refereed England before?

England players have plenty of experience conversing with Soares Dias as he has been a regular referee for their games in recent years.

He oversaw a routine 4-0 Three Lions win over Malta in September 2017 before taking charge of a goalless draw with Brazil at Wembley in November that year. Raheem Sterling bagged a hat-trick the next time Soares Dias was in charge, that being a 5-0 thumping of Czechia in March 2019, and once again presided over the two countries' meeting at Euro 2020 which was settled by Sterling's header.

The last two England fixtures Soares Dias has watched over ended in defeat for Southgate's side. They were first downed by Hungary 1-0 during their dismal 2022/23 Nations League campaign before the Portuguese ref took the whistle for Brazil's visit to Wembley in March, when Endrick's late strike settled the contest.

Past controversies involving Artur Soares Dias

Arsenal fans will remember Soares Dias for sending two players off during their Europa League defeat at Villarreal in April 2021. Dani Ceballos and Etienne Capoue were both dismissed having picked up two bookings each.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was unhappy with Soares Dias after their 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals last year, claiming the ball had gone out of play before Kevin De Bruyne equalised.

He was sent death threats ahead of a 2017 Primeira Liga meeting between Pacos de Ferreira and Porto.