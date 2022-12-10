Referee Craig Wrolstad’s crew assigned to work Chiefs-Broncos game

9-year veteran NFL referee Craig Wrolstad and his crew have been assigned as the officials for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos according to Football Zebras.

Wrolstad was promoted from field judge to referee in 2014 and has officiated seven Chiefs games (combined regular-season and postseason). His last regular-season game for Kansas City was Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts, one of the team’s few losses that season. The Chiefs have an overall record of 3-4 when Wrolstad has been the referee. Wrolstad did officiate a preseason game for the Chiefs this year and notably played a part in the team’s “choir huddle” tribute to the late Len Dawson.

Through 11 games this season, Wrolstad and his crew have called the second-fewest penalties in the NFL (101). They average around nine penalties per game, which is the third-fewest in the NFL. At the same time, this crew also has the second-fewest dismissed penalties in the NFL this season (16). Basically, this crew does a good job of getting it right the first time.

As usual, offensive holding (24) and false start (21) have been called by this crew more than any other penalty. That’s not good news for a Broncos team that could be missing their starting left guard due to injury and already has the second-most false start penalties in the league this season (21). Defensive holding (8), defensive pass interference (8) and illegal contact (5) are the other penalties called with the greatest frequency by this crew.

List

Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire