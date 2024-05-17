Referee change: Guida to take charge of Udinese v Empoli

Sunday's game change

Serie A have announced that there has been a change of referee for Udinese’s match on Sunday.





Marco Guida will now take charge of the 15:00 CET kick-off at Bluenergy Stadium.





It will be Guida’s 18th game in charge in Serie A this season.





In previous games he has refereed Udinese have won seven, drawn four and lost nine.





The last time he refereed a Udinese game was on 20 April, Verona 1-0 Udinese.





Here is the full list of officials:

Referee: GUIDA

Assistant referees: CARBONE - GIALLATINI

Fourth Official: DI MARCO

VAR: IRRATI, CHIFFI