Referee change: Guida to take charge of Udinese v Empoli
Sunday's game change
Serie A have announced that there has been a change of referee for Udinese’s match on Sunday.
Marco Guida will now take charge of the 15:00 CET kick-off at Bluenergy Stadium.
It will be Guida’s 18th game in charge in Serie A this season.
In previous games he has refereed Udinese have won seven, drawn four and lost nine.
The last time he refereed a Udinese game was on 20 April, Verona 1-0 Udinese.
Here is the full list of officials:
Referee: GUIDA
Assistant referees: CARBONE - GIALLATINI
Fourth Official: DI MARCO
VAR: IRRATI, CHIFFI