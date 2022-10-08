Referee Carl Cheffer’s crew assigned to work Chiefs-Raiders game

15-year NFL referee Carl Cheffers and his crew are set to officiate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 5 game on “Monday Night Football” against the Las Vegas Raiders according to Football Zebras.

Cheffers is one of the league’s longest-tenured officials, beginning his NFL career as a side judge in 2000. He was promoted to his referee job back in 2008.

Chiefs fans likely remember Cheffers for officiating Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers. Kansas City was penalized 11 times during that game for 120 yards, while Tampa was only flagged four times for 39 yards. Cheffers last officiated a Chiefs game in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season, when the team hosted the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on “Sunday Night Football.” His crew called just five penalties for 37 yards against Kansas City in that game compared to seven penalties for 60 yards for Denver.

Currently, Cheffers’ crew has called the third-most penalties in the NFL this season with 53 on the year. Only Clete Blakeman’s crew has called more penalties through four games. For Cheffers, a total of 28 penalties have been called on the home team compared to 25 on the away team.

The offensive line will be a key focus for this crew this week. They’ve called the third-most false start penalties in the NFL this season (12) and the third-most offensive holding penalties (10). That’s not great news for Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, who will have their hands full against Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby all day. As far as defensive penalties are concerned Cheffers’ crew has called defensive pass interference four times and defensive holding three times this season.

