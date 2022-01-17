The Cowboys thought they’d have time to run one more play at the end of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the 49ers, but time expired as Dak Prescott spiked the ball at the end of a 16-yard run.

Prescott didn’t hand the ball to the umpire, which forced the Cowboys to wait as he collided with players and moved to spot the ball for the final snap. After the game, referee Alex Kemp told pool reporter Todd Archer of ESPN.com that the umpire did his job correctly as the final seconds ticked off the clock in Dallas.

“No, the umpire was simply spotting the ball properly,” Kemp said. “He collided with the players as he was setting the ball because he was moving it to the proper spot.”

Kemp said the official was “absolutely” in a reasonable distance from the end of the play and that there was no consultation with the league office in New York about how the final seconds should be officiated.

Referee Brian Kemp: Umpire spotted ball properly on final play in Dallas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk