Referee Brad Rogers’ crew assigned to work Chiefs-Jaguars game

Fourth-year NFL referee Brad Rogers and his crew will be the officials for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars according to Football Zebras.

Rogers and his crew are technically pulling double duty this week, having officiated the Week 9 “Monday Night Football” game between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. That makes for two games with just five days off for Rogers and his crew.

The last game that Rogers officiated for Kansas City was Week 18 against the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL season. He’s actually only ever officiated games between the Chiefs and Broncos during his tenure as a referee, which means that K.C. is undefeated when he officiates their games. In Week 18 last season, Rogers’ crew called five penalties for 45 yards against Denver and six penalties for 45 yards against Kansas City.

Rogers and his crew are tied with Adrian Hill’s crew for seventh-most flags thrown this season with 116 on the year. They’re tied for the third-fewest dismissed penalties in the NFL this season with 11 and have called basically an even number of penalties on the home (52) and away (53) teams.

The penalties this crew calls with the most frequency are false start (18) and offensive holding (18). Kansas City has an above-average number of offensive holding calls with 12 on the season. Rogers’ crew also seems to call a high rate of defensive pass interference (11) and ineligible man downfield penalties (10). The Chiefs are still tied for the third-most defensive pass interference penalties in the league (6). They’ve also tied for the third-most ineligible man downfield penalties in the NFL this season (3).

