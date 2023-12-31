Referee Brad Allen maintains Dan Skipper, not Taylor Decker reported as eligible

It appears referee Brad Allen and his crew have blown another game-changing play, but Allen was sticking to his call after the game.

In a pool report with Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Allen said Dan Skipper and not Taylor Decker reported as eligible. Decker caught the two-point pass from Jared Goff, which would have given the Lions the lead with 23 seconds left.

Decker had to report to make himself eligible, which is what he and the Lions say he did. Lions coach Dan Campbell also said he informed the officiating crew of the play in a pregame meeting.

Here is Allen's explanation:

Question: “Why was there a penalty called on the two-point conversion for an illegal touch?”

Allen: “So, we had a situation where if you were going to have an ineligible number occupy an eligible position, you have to report that to the referee. On this particular play, number 70, who had reported during the game a couple of times, reported to me as eligible. Then he lined up at the tackle position. So, actually, he didn’t have to report at all. Number 68, who ended up going downfield and touching the pass, did not report. Therefore, he is an ineligible touching a pass that goes beyond the line, which makes it a foul. So, the issue is, number 70 did report; number 68 did not.”

Question: “There was a player that went to you just before that play – it was Decker – and he was talking to you, two linemen, talking to you and then you went to the Cowboys defensive line to speak to them. What was that conversation about?”

Allen: “That conversation is where number 70 reports to me, and I then go to the defensive team, and I say to them ‘Number 70 has reported as an eligible receiver,’ so they will be aware of who has reported, and then I return to my position. That was the conversation with the defensive line.”

Question: “We noticed there were two flags thrown on that same play. Was there another penalty called on that play as well?”

Allen: “Yes. Because number 70 reported as eligible and he was covered up on the line of scrimmage, that makes it an illegal formation. So, number 70 is in an illegal position because he is covered up by rule, and number 68 catches the pass, which is also illegal.”