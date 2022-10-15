Referee Brad Allen’s crew assigned to work Chiefs-Bills game

Ninth-year NFL referee Brad Allen and his crew are set to officiate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills according to Football Zebras.

If you’re hoping for the officiating to be better after the clown show that was Carl Cheffers and his crew in Week 5, you’re likely going to be disappointed. Allen and his crew officiated the Week 7 game against the Tennesse Titans and the Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Those games ranked third (9 penalties) and fourth (8 penalties) respectively in terms of the Chiefs’ most penalized games of the 2021 NFL season.

So far this season, Allen’s crew has called a total of 52 penalties, good for the fifth-most in the NFL through five games. If there is one saving grace it’s that the home team has come out on top with 22 penalties compared to 30 called on the away teams.

False start penalties have far-and-away been those called most frequently called by this crew. They’ve called 17 false start penalties with the next closest in frequency being offensive holding, with six flags on the year. That’s something to consider if Von Miller starts getting after Orlando Brown Jr. because he has been known to get going a bit early against some of these speed rushers.

It’s probably a good week for this team to be coming off of Chris Jones’ controversial unnecessary roughness penalty. Allen and his crew have called four of those penalties this season, but three of them have come against the home team compared to just one against the away team.

