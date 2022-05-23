Referee asks Mavericks bench player Theo Pinson to change shirt so it doesn’t match Warriors’ jerseys

Dan Feldman
·1 min read
Dan Feldman
·1 min read
Mavericks reserve Theo Pinson – who, as a two-way player, is not even eligible for the playoffs – has made a name for himself and Dallas’ frequently fined bench throughout the postseason.

In Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, Pinson stood on the sideline wearing a white shirt – the same color as the Warriors’ jerseys – and raised his hand. Golden State guard Stephen Curry passed the ball to Pinson out of bounds, a Warriors turnover:

Before Game 3, referee Marc Davis asked Pinson – again wearing white and matching Golden State’s jerseys – to change his shirt:

Davis sounded serious, though I’m unsure how serious he was actually being. Pinson looked uncomfortable throughout the exchange. The transcription, best I could hear:

  • Davis: “Hey, do me a favor. This is crazy. Can you change your colored shirt?”

  • Pinson: “Yeah.”

  • Davis: “Thank – will you? I appreciate it.”

  • Pinson: “Actually?”

  • Davis: “Yeah.”

  • Pinson: “Why?”

  • Davis: “Because it’s the same color as them, and you’re going to be in the way. If you could do that for me. Yeah. I’ll even buy it for you.”

  • Pinson: “All right, if you buy it for me.”

  • Davis: “It don’t match. It don’t match, anyway.”

  • Pinson: “If you buy it for me, I’ll do it.”

  • Davis: “I got you. If you give it to me, send me the bill.”

Pinson did not change shirts.

Referee asks Mavericks bench player Theo Pinson to change shirt so it doesn’t match Warriors’ jerseys originally appeared on NBCSports.com

