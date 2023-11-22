Referee asked Tyreek Hill before Sunday's game not to show a peace sign

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been flagged and fined repeatedly for sticking two fingers up as he celebrates touchdowns, and before Sunday's game against the Raiders, referee Bill Vinovich asked him not to do it again.

The first episode of this season's Hard Knocks showed Vinovich and Hill talking before the game. Vinovich first reminded Hill not to commit any illegal shift penalties, and then asked him not to make a peace sign.

"Have a great game today. Two things: Be sure you get set on your shifts, and no peace signs, please. I don't want to have to make a decision," Vinovich said.

Hill protested, "I'm spreading world peace!"

Vinovich answered, "Just don't do anything after, man."

Hill caught 10 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Raiders. And he did so without getting called for any penalties.