Referee Alex Kemp’s crew assigned to work Chiefs-49ers game

Fifth-year NFL referee Alex Kemp and his crew are set to officiate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers according to Football Zebras.

Kemp and his crew didn’t officiate a single Chiefs game during the 2021 NFL season. You have to go all the way back to Week 13 of 2020 against the Denver Broncos to find the last time that Kemp has officiated a game that Kansas City has played in.

In total, Kemp has only ever been a head referee for two Chiefs games and the team is 2-0 in those two games. He called a combined seven penalties for 56 yards against K.C. and a combined nine penalties for 69 yards against their opponents in those two victories.

With just five games officiated this season, Kemp and his crew have called the fifth-fewest penalties in the NFL with 63 total penalties for 503 yards of penalty yardage. Kemp also has the second-most dismissed penalties in the NFL with 16. This crew also officiates the home and away teams pretty evenly with 31 penalties called on home teams and 32 penalties called on away teams.

In terms of what this crew calls most frequently, defensive holding and false start penalties have both been called 10 times apiece this season. Offensive holding (9), delay of game (7) and unnecessary roughness (7) have all been called quite frequently as well.

