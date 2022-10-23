Referee Adrian Hill gets bonked in the head with football after holding call

NFL officials are always part of some controversy, but you don’t usually expect the football to strike back! In Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions, Detroit running back Jamaal Williams ran for six yards on third-and-24 from the Dallas 25-yard line, which would have been a first down, were it not for one thing.

Center Evan Brown was busted for holding, which pushed the ball back to the Dallas 35-yard line. Referee Adrian Hill made the call, and this was the response for his efforts!

Fortunately, Hill was able to laugh it off, and he was obviously okay. Also fortunately, he won’t have to go through the NFL’s “concussion protocol.”

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire