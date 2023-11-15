Ref explains why Draymond was ejected, Gobert wasn't after scuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were ejected less than two minutes into the Warriors' 104-101 In-Season Tournament loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Chase Center following a chaotic scuffle.

The melee began when Thompson and Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels got tangled up and shoved each other as they ran down the court after a missed 3-pointer by Anthony Edwards. Minnesota center Rudy Gobert entered the fray and was subsequently put into a headlock by Green.

After a lengthy review, the referees ejected Thompson, Green and McDaniels for their involvement in the altercation, but Gobert wasn't penalized at all.

Following the game, crew chief Tyler Ford spoke to The Athletic's Anthony Slater in a pool report interview and addressed the decisions made by the officials.

QUESTION: "Why did you land on the decision to eject Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels as opposed to giving them double technicals?"

FORD: "Both players were involved in an altercation that didn’t immediately dissolve and their actions warranted an ejection."

QUESTION: "Why was Draymond Green assessed a Flagrant 2?"

FORD: "He aggressively put Gobert in a headlock and refuses to let go. This is unnecessary and excessive conduct which meets the standard for a flagrant foul penalty 2."

QUESTION: "Was there consideration to giving extra discipline to Rudy Gobert for his part or anyone else involved besides Draymond Green?"

FORD: "Gobert was attempting to separate Thompson and McDaniels and was ruled to be a peacemaker. We reviewed all other players and acts and no other unsportsmanlike acts were observed."

Already without star Steph Curry, who was dealing with a right knee injury, the Warriors lost their next best players less than 120 seconds into the game.

But rookie Brandin Podziemski and center Dario Saric led the charge as the Warriors almost pulled off the improbable win before they ran out of steam in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

In the aftermath of the loss that drops the Warriors to 6-6, they now have to brace for the possibility that Green could be suspended for his actions Tuesday night. Up next for Golden State is a two-game home set with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and Saturday.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast