Reeves hits grand slam, South Carolina eliminates Alabama 10-5 in the SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Dalton Reeves hit a grand slam, one of three South Carolina home runs in the third inning, to highlight a six-run outburst and the 10th-seeded Gamecocks eliminated seventh-seeded Alabama 10-5 in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday.

South Carolina (34-21) was trailing 3-0 when Gavin Casas led off the top of the third with his ninth home run. After an out, Ethan Petry blasted his 21st. Blake Jackson followed with a single that brought Aidan Moza out of the bullpen.

Cole Messina greeted Moza (3-3) with a single before Parker Noland fouled out deep enough to let both runners advance. Kennedy Jones loaded the bases with a full-count walk before Reeves sent a 2-0 pitch over the right-field wall for his 10th home run.

The Gamecocks advance to play second-seeded Auburn on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide (33-22) pulled within one in the bottom of the fourth, including an RBI double by William Hamiter off reliever Chris Veach. Veach (4-1) only allowed two more hits over the last five innings, striking out six.

Messina hit a solo home run in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth to finish with three hits. Petra and Jackson also had three hits.

Ian Petrutz had three hits for Alabama.

