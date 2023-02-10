Reevaluating the NBA title contenders after a wild trade deadline
Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Reporters Dan Devine and Jake Fischer give you their top contenders for the NBA championship after a wild trade deadline shook up the league.
Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Reporters Dan Devine and Jake Fischer give you their top contenders for the NBA championship after a wild trade deadline shook up the league.
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tigers player James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a deal that sent Saddiq Bey to the West Coast.
The Detroit Pistons acquired former No. 2 overall pick, James Wiseman. Pistons fans, along with some in the NBA were confused by the move.
The Milwaukee Bucks roster got a makeover Thursday when they acquired Marquette alum Jae Crowder at the NBA trade deadline.
Aaron Rodgers is planning an “isolation retreat” in the near future that he hopes will bring him closer to making a decision about whether or not he plans to continue his playing career and the quarterback’s current team will be waiting to hear what he has in mind. Packers president Mark Murphy said on Thursday [more]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks
After a hectic NBA trade deadline, there's plenty of fantasy value to be gleaned from the waiver wire, with 27 of the 30 teams making deals. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Will switching from natural grass to synthetic turf at Nissan Stadium decrease injuries for the Tennessee Titans? Experts disagree.
The NBA trade deadline was one of the most impactful in recent memory, which isn't surprising in the wide-open Western Conference.
Here are the ins and outs of what turned out to be a wild, action-filled NBA trade deadline.
The NBA trade deadline has passed, but the Celtics have one more avenue to add talent before their playoff push. Here are five players who should be on Boston's radar if they hit the buyout market between now and March 1.
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
The Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for reserve guard Davon Reed and three future second-round picks.
Doc Rivers devised a game plan that essentially dared Blake Griffin to beat the Sixers on Wednesday night, and the Celtics veteran made his former head coach pay.
James Wiseman is gone, and with him a Warriors vision for the future.
Donte DiVincenzo spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area about the business of being traded, and his message to his Warriors teammates.
The Sixers are set to pick up Jalen McDaniels and trade Matisse Thybulle to the Blazers as part of a multi-team deal, a source confirmed Thursday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. By Noah Levick
The Clippers add depth to bench by acquiring Mason Plumlee, Bones Hyland and Eric Gordon while parting ways with point guards John Wall and Reggie Jackson.
The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired former Marquette star Jae Crowder, who hasn't played this season while the Suns sought to trade him.
Jakob Poeltl reportedly is heading to Toronto after garnering interest from the Celtics ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Here's what the Raptors had to part with to land the Spurs center.
Second-year guard is averaging 12.1 points per game