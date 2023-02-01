Reese’s Senior Bowl notes and standouts from day-one

Day one of Reese’s Senior Bowl practices came to a close on Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama. While overall the talent is not as high-powered as years past (especially at the quarterback position), there are plenty of 2023 NFL Draft prospects that should have the eyes of the Cleveland Browns.

There is a good deal of talent in the defensive trenches, where the Browns have a massive need as they transition the defense into the hands of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. There are a couple of wide receivers of note they could be interested in as well.

What stood out as these two squads took to the practice field for the first day of the all-star festivities?

In-state talents standout

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Senior Bowl

Browns 2023 NFL Draft target Dawand Jones. College Football Rose Bowl

The pre-draft rise is underway for Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones, who measured in with the largest wingspan in Senior Bowl history. He also came in at a massive 6-foot-8 and 375 pounds and displayed (as his tape does) an immense amount of foot speed and movement ability at that size.

If he goes to the NFL Scouting Combine and tests well at his gargantuan stature, Jones may just go in the top 32 by the time it is all said and done. He looks like the best player in Mobile through one practice.

Watch Ohio State OT Dawand Jones get off the ball… at 375 pounds. Nice job to reset his hands, and the big boy loves his snatch trap. pic.twitter.com/1sCra9PJ6e — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

He was not the only in-state prospect to stand out on Tuesday, however, as Bowling Green State University Falcon Karl Brooks proved that he could dominate top talent after wrecking the MAC all season. With fast and active hands, Brooks routinely cooked blockers in pass-rushing 1-on-1s.

Hands from Bowling Green's Karl Brooks! hand swipe to hand swipe to keep his frame clean. Electric rep. pic.twitter.com/1caQqrO1Z8 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

Look for Brooks to continue to get after it the rest of the week.

DT Keeanu Benton continues to look like a prospect worthy of a day-two pick

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Senior Bowl

Browns 2023 NFL Draft target Keeanu Benton. Mjs Uwgrid31 2 Jpg Uwgrid31

As the season went on, the tape of Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton got better. And that has continued into the Senior Bowl as Benton was unblockable in 1-on-1s. He has almost 34-inch arms, a low center of gravity, and knows how to create leverage to gap out blockers in the run game as well.

There is a reason he has been mocked in the top 50 by names like The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. Benton is incredibly light and agile for his size and has put his skills on full display through a day at the Senior Bowl. He should be high on the Browns’ draft board.

lmfao Keeanu Benton. Low pad level with almost 34 inch arms creates some goddamn levers. pic.twitter.com/hkEkuWG5tB — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

Could the Browns be high on Rashee Rice in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Senior Bowl

Browns 2023 NFL Draft target Rashee Rice. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

One standout from yesterday’s practice was Southern Methodist wide receiver Rashee Rice, who entered the week as perhaps the best wide receiver in Mobile. He lived up to the hype on Tuesday as he routinely won deep down the field in 1-on-1s and team drills.

There is a reason to believe he will be high on the Browns’ draft board. He is ultra-productive as he enters the 2023 NFL Draft, is going to test off the charts, and slides under their age guardrail. If the Browns go to the wide receiver position, look for Rice to be high on their boards, up there with the likes of Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott, Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, and North Carolina’s Josh Downs.

Both Tulane draft hopefuls prove worthy

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Senior Bowl

Browns 2023 NFL Draft target Dorian Williams. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

There are two prospects from Tulane that the Browns should have significant interest in, and they both showed out at the Senior Bowl. Linebacker Dorian Williams is a tremendous player that should be in their range around the 100th pick in the draft, and running back Tyjae Spears could be a player they add to be a threat as a receiver out of the backfield to replace Kareem Hunt.

Williams showed the ability to carry backs to the flat and even mirrored a receiver deep down the field on an out-and-up. Eyes will be on him to see how he impacts practices as a run defender in full team drills the rest of the week.

Dorian Williams showing the ability to get lateral and upfield on the out-and-up. pic.twitter.com/fb2vGg372h — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

Spears looks like a twitchy mover out of the backfield and mirrors his tape as can freeze linebackers with his routes. They have carried over the momentum of upsetting USC in their bowl game to a good start to their Senior Bowl campaigns. Keep a close eye on these Green Wave candidates as they could be on the rise by the time the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around.

BYU OT Blake Freeland struggles

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Senior Bowl

Browns 2023 NFL Draft target Blake Freeland. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The athleticism of BYU left tackle Blake Freeland cannot be understated. He is a legendary track and field athlete in Utah, was recruited as a tight end, and has looked good throughout his career with the Cougars. However, he looked lost and overmatched during the opening day of practice in Mobile.

His eyes hit the turf as he looked to initiate contact, got his eyes to the wrong spot in full team sessions, and overset quite a bit in 1-on-1s. He is going to test off the charts, which will help him rebuild a bit of his stock, but he has some work to do to rebuild himself after a rough, rough first day.

Second rep where Freeland gets caught dropping his eyes. Curious as to why a guy who can move feels the need to overset that much has well. pic.twitter.com/gp6lJi96a7 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

Small WRs dominate 1-on-1s... as they should

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Senior Bowl

Browns 2023 NFL Draft target Nathaniel Dell. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

This is the time of year when we overreact to smaller, twitchier receivers who can win 1-on-1s. They are supposed to as those drills cater to their skill set. We have seen teams overdraft the likes of Andy Isabella, Dee Eskridge, Calvin Austin, and more because of this.

Yes, we can appreciate what guys like Michigan State’s Jayden Reed and Houston’s Tank Dell did in 1-on-1s yesterday while realizing they should be able to do this against defensive backs (and safeties in a lot of cases) in off-man coverage playing in outside leverage.

These guys are not going to see a lot of press-man this week, are guys who are going to have to be stacked at the line of scrimmage at the next level to avoid obstructions off the snap. Take their 1-on-1 wins with a grain of salt.

Wanting more out of the edge rushers

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Senior Bowl

Browns 2023 NFL Draft target Isaiah Foskey. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

There are some high-profile pass rushers at the Senior Bowl, including Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey, Army’s Andre Carter, and Auburn’s Derick Hall. However, there is a desire to see more out of all of them as the festivities continue throughout the week.

Andre Carter forces the hips of tackles to swing open. If you give the Army EDGE an open gate two yards off the ball, good luck. pic.twitter.com/o98wS3vj24 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

Carter stood out as a wide pass rusher but got buried in run-game drills. Foskey did not show a consistent plan of attack as a pass rusher (much like his 2022 tape) and does not look like a guy garnering the hype he continues to get. Hall is long and powerful. That was on full display in run-game drills, but there is a desire to see him be more impactful as a pass rusher over these next two practices.

Derick Hall is a strong, strong dude. Locks out and sets a strong edge on Matthew Bergeron. pic.twitter.com/j0DdFaPCRk — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

It is a shame that names like Ohio State’s Zach Harrison and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson withdrew, but there is still a good amount of talent to watch at defensive end.

The best of the rest

Browns 2023 NFL Draft Senior Bowl

Browns 2023 NFL Draft target Byron Young (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

It is no secret that I am a fan of Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young. While he did not pop to the level of a Benton in this interior class, most of his reps were going against the best interior offensive lineman in Mobile in Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence. Overall, he still flashed active hands and a relentless leg drive. There is hope to see him take it up a notch today.

A big reason I love the game of Byron Young is because he's always got a counter in his back pocket. He understands how to keep his chest clean, and when to strike. pic.twitter.com/4nOyTjlgj7 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson looked explosive and sudden getting out of his breaks in 1-on-1s. While his production was low during his five-year career, that may be a product of the system. I am intrigued.

Have a day Michael Wilson. Violent, efficient, sudden hip sink. pic.twitter.com/AXpRQlqpTU — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapu stood out as well. Getting a call-up after dominating at the NFLPA Bowl, Mapu looked like he belonged in Mobile as well. He is undersized and may have to find a home as a dime backer, but he is earning himself some money.

Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu had a nice day in Mobile. pic.twitter.com/JVqr5ZUHRk — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

