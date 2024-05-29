Reese's stardom should lead to proper promotion

- Indiana Fever stay winless through four games: ‘We are expecting to win'The Indiana Fever are winless through their first four games this season. Before their loss to the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark talked about their slow start to the season<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/indiana-fever-stay-winless-through-four-games-we-are-expecting-to-win/563592/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Indiana Fever stay winless through four games: ‘We are expecting to win'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:45Now PlayingPaused
How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies

Caitlin Clark struggled early in her first regular-season game with the Indiana Fever on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.
Game Recap: Sun 92, Fever 71

Connecticut defeats Indiana, 92-71. For Connecticut, DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 points and six rebounds while DiJonai Carrington (16 points, five rebounds, two steals), Tyasha Harris (16 points, four 3PM) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals) combined for 45 points in the victory. Caitlin Clark finished with 20 points (four 3PM), three assists, and two steals while NaLyssa Smith recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for Indiana in the losing effort. Connecticut improves to 1-0, while Indiana moves to 0-1 in the loss.
It's not time to worry about Caitlin Clark after Indiana Fever lose season opener

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz reacts to Tuesday night's season opener from former Iowa star Caitlin Clark as her Indiana Fever fell to the Connecticut Sun 92-71. Clark put up 20 points on 5-15 shooting from the field; a pedestrian showing from her, as she averaged over 30 in her final year with the Hawkeyes.

Fitz urges calm and patience with Clark's expectations, as the leap from college into the pros is steeper than the public realizes and the WNBA currently sits in the middle of a talent explosion with some of the deepest and most stacked rosters the league has ever seen.
Reese's stardom should lead to proper promotion
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman discuss Angel Reese's hot start to life in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky, and why the league should push her into the spotlight as much as possible.