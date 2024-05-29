Reese's stardom should lead to proper promotion

It's not time to worry about Caitlin Clark after Indiana Fever lose season opener <p>Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz reacts to Tuesday night's season opener from former Iowa star Caitlin Clark as her Indiana Fever fell to the Connecticut Sun 92-71. Clark put up 20 points on 5-15 shooting from the field; a pedestrian showing from her, as she averaged over 30 in her final year with the Hawkeyes.</p> <p>Fitz urges calm and patience with Clark's expectations, as the leap from college into the pros is steeper than the public realizes and the WNBA currently sits in the middle of a talent explosion with some of the deepest and most stacked rosters the league has ever seen.</p>

