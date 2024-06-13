Reese Olson surrenders five runs in Detroit Tigers' 7-5 loss to Washington Nationals

The Detroit Tigers have lost five of six games.

In their latest letdown, right-hander Reese Olson surrendered five runs and couldn't complete the sixth inning. While Olson stumbled for the third start in a row, the Tigers made a couple of sloppy plays on defense and recorded just two of their 12 hits with runners in scoring position on offense.

The Tigers underperformed in all facets of Wednesday's game, losing 7-5 to the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park.

The Tigers (32-35) have fallen to 3½ games out of an American League wild-card spot with back-to-back losses. They're also 11½ games out of first place in the AL Central.

"Always disappointed when you lose," said first baseman Mark Canha. "It sucks. We're not playing very good baseball right now. We have to be better. ... We just have to eliminate the mistakes, the sloppiness on defense and those mistakes. Those seem to keep rearing their ugly head. We have to play better defense."

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson (45) pitches in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Olson allowed five runs (four earned runs) on 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts across 5⅓ innings, throwing 91 pitches. He held the Nationals scoreless in the first two innings before the floodgates opened.

"Another one where I wasn't good enough," Olson said. "I let the team down. I didn't get enough outs. It feels like this one is on me. ... I don't feel like I'm executing the same way I was a few weeks ago."

The 24-year-old began the season with a 1.92 ERA in 10 starts, allowing 12 earned runs, but in three starts since, he has given up 17 earned runs for a miserable 10.43 ERA across 14⅔ innings, bringing him up to a 3.68 ERA in all 13 starts.

"I know I have the ability to be a good pitcher in this league," Olson said. "It wasn't very long ago that it felt like every time I was going out there I was putting up six, seven zeros. I got to flush this rough patch that I'm going through and work with the staff here. I'm confident that I'm going to get back on track."

The Tigers struck first in the first inning, but the Nationals tied the game, 1-1, when CJ Abrams unloaded on Olson's curveball with two outs in the third inning. Abrams crushed the hanger for a 404-foot solo home run to right-center.

The Nationals took a 2-1 lead on Keibert Ruiz's sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

The trouble continued in the fifth inning, when Jacob Young and Abrams produced back-to-back doubles for a 3-1 lead. Both players attacked Olson's four-seam fastball. Jesse Winker pushed the margin to 4-1 with a ground-ball single into right field.

The Nationals extended their lead to 5-1, still in the fifth inning, when catcher Carson Kelly threw the ball into center field while trying to catch Luis García Jr. stealing second with two outs, though second baseman Colt Keith didn't do enough to keep the ball from going into the outfield.

The throwing error from Kelly allowed Winker to score easily.

"I think Colt is going to learn as he gets more and more experience that the ball can't go into center," Hinch said. "That's a tough mistake with two outs. ... That's a play we'll review with him and certainly with Carson."

Olson recorded one out in the sixth inning before he exited, replaced by left-handed reliever Joey Wentz.

The Nationals recorded four hits off Olson's four-seam fastball, two hits off his sinker, two hits off his curveball, one hit off his changeup and one hit off his slider. On 22 balls in play, the Nationals averaged an 88.8 mph exit velocity.

"This is an adjustment league," Hinch said of Olson. "He's been up here for 30-plus starts. He had a really good changeup early, and then it looked like he lost that a little bit and started spiking that in the dirt. It's a constant need for adjustment here or there. But it's nothing that he's going to back down from. He's just seeing how difficult this league can be."

Too little, too late

It looked like the Nationals were going to cruise to their second straight victory, at least until the Tigers scored three runs in the eighth inning against left-handed reliever Robert Garcia, right-hander Dylan Floro and right-hander Hunter Harvey.

The three runs cut the deficit to 5-4.

"We didn't piece anything together until that inning," Hinch said.

Detroit Tigers third baseman Gio Urshela (13) hits a single in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The Tigers opened the eighth with four hits in a row: Wenceel Pérez singled off Garcia, then Canha singled, Keith singled and Gio Urshela doubled off Floro. Keith's single drove in a run and Urshela's double plated two runs, making it 5-4.

Harvey replaced Floro and retired the next three batters to strand the game-tying run at second base: Zach McKinstry (lineout), Justyn-Henry Malloy (strikeout) and Kelly (pop out).

After the Tigers choked, the Nationals padded their lead, 7-4, in the top of the ninth inning with two runs on three hits and one walk against right-handed reliever Will Vest.

Riley Greene trimmed the deficit to 7-5 with an opposite-field solo home run against right-handed reliever Kyle Finnegan in the bottom of the ninth, his team-high 12th homer.

The Tigers finished 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, stranding eight runners.

Matt Vierling's big swing

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Matt Vierling — for the first time in his career — hit a leadoff home run. He pulled a middle-middle curveball from right-hander Jake Irvin for a 363-foot home run to left.

Detroit Tigers third baseman Matt Vierling (8) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

In 2024, Vierling has eight home runs in 60 games, following a 2023 campaign in which he had 10 homers in 134 games.

As for Irvin, he settled in after the leadoff home run. He allowed one run on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts across six innings, throwing 98 pitches.

