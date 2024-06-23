Reese advances to finals in women's hammer throw, Swarens finishes 20th in men's shot put, Evans competing Saturday night

Two athletes with strong Terre Haute connections competed in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track and field over the weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., with another set to try again Saturday night.

Terre Haute native Jason Swarens — who just wrapped up his junior season with the University of Wisconsin by placing second in the men's shot put (66 feet, 10.5 inches) in the NCAA outdoor championships June 5, also at Eugene — came in 20th Friday night with a heave of 62-5 1/4 on his third and final attempt after fouling on his first two tries.

Only the top 12 out of the 24 first-round competitors move on to Sunday's finals, which will be narrowed down to the three who represent the U.S. in the 2024 Summer Olympics at Paris. The Olympics will begin July 26.

"I'm happy to be at the Olympic Trials among some of the best athletes," Swarens told the Tribune-Star via text Saturday. "I could have done better, but you can say that about any meet.

"It was a great experience and I had a lot of fun. I am excited for what next year has to bring."

Swarens, 22, plans to compete for Wisconsin again as a senior during the 2024-25 indoor/outdoor seasons.

Meanwhile, former Indiana State standout Erin Reese — who maintained a Terre Haute residence after graduating with a degree in psychology and serves as a volunteer assistant coach for coach Angie Martin's Sycamores — was listed sixth after Friday's first round of the women's hammer throw. Her longest toss (232-4) came on her third attempt.

Reese, 28, is representing the Velaasa Track Club.

By placing in the top 12, Reese advances to Sunday's finals with hopes of being among the three U.S. representatives going to the Summer Olympics. The women's hammer-throw finals will begin at 8 p.m. EDT.

NBC's telecast of various track and field events during the trials Sunday will kick off at 8:30 p.m.

Looking ahead, former Rose-Hulman standout and current Rose assistant track and field coach Liz Evans was among 21 competitors slated to soar in the women's high jump Saturday night. The top 12 in that event will advance to the finals at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday.

Now 33, Evans previously tried out for the U.S. Olympic team in 2016 and 2021 but missed the cut.