Rees-Zammit likens former Wales fly-half Biggar to Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs running back Louis Rees-Zammit says his former Wales team-mate Dan Biggar shares similarities with Patrick Mahomes.

Biggar, 34, won 112 caps for Wales before he retired from international rugby at the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is already considered to be one of the best to ever play the game despite being just 28 years old.

"Dan is one of the best fly-halves to ever play the game," said Rees-Zammit.

"You can really see how they read the game so quick to be able to make decisions.

"I think his comparison [in the NFL] is probably Patrick Mahomes. He can scan the defence quick and then he can make plays as well.

"That's probably the comparison, you see how quick they can read the game and make decisions based off that."

Rees-Zammit has been getting to know his Kansas City Chiefs team-mates at rookie minicamp, having been given a three-year contract with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The former Wales wing is competing with the rest of the Chiefs' off-season squad to earn a spot on their 53-man roster for the 2024 season.

As well as learning the new skills required to succeed in the NFL, Rees-Zammit said he is spending every minute getting to grips with the Chiefs' playbook, which is "like learning a new language".

"I've been trying to learn as much football as I can," said Rees-Zammit.

"Every team has their own playbook and a certain language they use.

"You probably learn up to 1,000 plays throughout the season in the NFL, which shows how much there is to learn.

"Whereas in rugby, you probably learn 60, so it's something I'm completely new to, but I'm loving learning it."

Louis Rees-Zammit flew the Welsh flag at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit in April

Despite the big move to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, Rees-Zammit said he still has moments of feeling homesick.

"I'm missing my mum and dad the most," said Rees-Zammit.

"I haven't seen them for a while, I only spent 10 days back home after being in Florida for two and a half months and then I was straight back out here.

"I miss the welsh cakes too, they were my favourite, and all my friends.

"I'm very proud to be Welsh. Wales is the best country in the world in my opinion and I'm missing everything about it."