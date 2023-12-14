After reeling from Michigan loss, OSU's Jackson excited for Cotton Bowl in native Texas

Donovan Jackson is thrilled that Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl game serves as a homecoming.

The junior left guard just wishes the Buckeyes were playing elsewhere in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) and tight end Cade Stover (8) against Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

Jackson, the only starter on the Ohio State roster from Texas, is already getting inundated with ticket requests for the Buckeyes’ game against Missouri. Though Jackson’s hometown of Bellaire, Texas, is four hours from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, it’s the nearest game to home that he’ll play as a Buckeye.

More: 'An incredible moment for me.' Ohio State QB Devin Brown thrilled for Cotton Bowl start

“As soon as it was announced that we’re playing the Cotton Bowl, I lost my mind,” Jackson said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to Dallas!’”

More: Former Ohio State football running back Evan Pryor transferring to Cincinnati

It was a needed moment of excitement for Jackson. He is still coping with the loss to Michigan, which hit particularly hard for him. On Ohio State’s final snap, he was beaten on a pass-rush stunt after tripping over the feet of center Carson Hinzman. That caused Kyle McCord to be hit as he threw. The resulting interception sealed the 30-24 defeat.

The clinching interception. Donovan Jackson gets beat and McCord is hit as he throws. pic.twitter.com/15AaFXUOPv — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) November 27, 2023

“It’s pretty easy to point fingers at a lot of people,” Jackson said. “There’s 11 players on that field, and all of us just didn’t execute. Personally, for me, I did not play well on that last drive.”

Jackson’s funk over the loss lingered.

“Yeah, I’ve replayed that moment for a very long time,” he said. “A couple of times, I had to get pulled out of my room by my roommate. He was like, ‘C’mon, man, you’ve just got to get out of your room. You’ve got to at least look at the sun for a while.’ ”

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) play during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.

That wound may not fully heal, at least not until the Buckeyes get another crack at Michigan next November. Jackson hasn’t decided whether he’ll stay for his senior season.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” he said. “It’s more of a what’s-best-for-me-and-my-family situation. I’ve got to gather as much information as I can to make the best decision for me.”

Jackson was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both coaches and media, but he’s not necessarily satisfied with how he played.

“I would say I’m my biggest critic,” he said. “I’m kind of a perfectionist. There were times I didn’t do as well as I thought I (should).

“But I would say I played hard. Every time I walk off the field, my parents always say, ‘Did you try your best and go as hard as you could?’ If I have to question that, I know I didn’t play hard. It’s always something I have in the back of my mind.”

Whatever his future is, he wants to savor the experience of playing in a couple of weeks near home with his teammates, especially his fellow members of the 2021 recruiting class.

“I just want to rock with these guys I’ve been with,” Jackson said. “It’s the brotherhood for a reason. And I heard the bowl’s in a really cool state. I just want to play and play in front of family and friends. It’s going to be a fun game.”

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OSU's Donovan Jackson excited for return to Texas in Cotton Bowl