Reeling Cougars lose more players to season-ending surgery, transfer portal

BYU coaches have been saying for weeks that their injury situation and depth was getting better, but so far the news in October has been nothing but bad.

As was reported Monday morning, junior linebacker Ben Bywater has opted for season-ending surgery to repair shoulder and nerve damage suffered in the 38-27 loss to Kansas in September and will not be able to return in 2023.

“Pretty unfortunate because (Tanner Wall) was starting to play really great football.” — BYU football coach Kalani Sitake

Monday afternoon, BYU coach Kalani Sitake said in his weekly press briefing that walk-on sophomore safety Tanner Wall, who was getting some starts in the absence of other healthy safeties, recently had season-ending surgery and is out as well.

Also, Sitake confirmed that sophomore defensive end Michael Daley, a scholarship player from Lone Peak High, is no longer a part of the BYU football program.

“He expressed his interest in entering the (transfer) portal when it does open,” Sitake said. “We are still honoring his scholarship, keeping him on scholarship, encouraging him to get his schoolwork done that allows him to be eligible for that window when it does open.”

Daley is the nephew of former BYU linebacking great David Nixon and was a key piece of the Cougars’ 2019 recruiting class before going on a church mission to Uruguay and Canada.

Daley did not record any stats through the first five games of the season, but did dress for all five games and played sparingly in some; he was not practicing after the bye week and did not make the trip to TCU.

“We love him, love his family, appreciate all the hard work he’s done since he’s been here and just wish him the best,” Sitake said, without divulging Daley’s reasons for bolting. “Once a Cougar, always a Cougar. And nothing but love for Michael and his family.”

Daley had been backing up starter Isaiah Bagnah at the outside end position. On the depth chart released Monday prior to Saturday’s 5 p.m. homecoming game against Texas Tech, John Henry Daley (Michael’s brother) and Weber State transfer Logan Lutui are listed as the co-backups to Bagnah.

Wall, who walked on out of Virginia as a receiver, was a valuable member of the defense after projected starting safeties Micah Harper and Talan Alfrey suffered injuries in fall camp and senior Malik Moore struggled to return to form after missing most of last season with a hand/wrist injury.

“Pretty unfortunate because (Wall) was starting to play really great football,” Sitake said.

The coach said several guys got banged up in the TCU game, but those that did returned to the game and played again.

“So I think we will be OK there,” he said.

As the Deseret News reported Saturday, running back Aidan Robbins did not make the trip to TCU due to sore ribs, an injury that has lingered since fall camp.

Sitake said he feels better about Robbins’ prospects to play against the Red Raiders, who lost 38-21 at home to Kansas State last weekend. BYU is coming off a 44-11 drubbing at the hands of TCU.

“He practiced last week and … we gave him enough practicing and tried to see where he could be. We feel really good about this week, about him participating,” Sitake said. “But again, we got to get him out there and see how he can handle the practicing. He’s still got to compete against the guys who are currently there on the depth chart. Once we get that going, I think there is a higher possibility of him playing this weekend than before.”

Sitake said the UNLV transfer has worked hard to get himself back in playing condition.

“So we are hoping to get the full, 100% Aidan back. If he is not there, we will hold off until he is ready,” Sitake said. “I think his desire and want-to to get on the field and help the team is awesome. But we need to make sure that he is functioning at full capacity and full strength.”

Regarding Bywater’s announcement, Sitake said the junior’s decision to have surgery is “the right decision” and one he would make if it was his own son.

“This is the right thing to do. We still need his leadership. … He’s done a good job with that, getting Harrison (Taggart) and Siale (Esera) ready for that position,” Sitake said.