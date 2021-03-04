Reeling Buckeyes look for answers with No. 4 Illinois ahead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, right, blocks the shot of Ohio State's Zed Key during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann signals to his team against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, fights for the ball against Iowa's Joe Toussaint, left, and Keegan Murray during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
1 / 3

Reeling Buckeyes look for answers with No. 4 Illinois ahead

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, right, blocks the shot of Ohio State's Zed Key during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) No. 7 Ohio State is searching for answers to its perplexing February fade as No. 4 Illinois comes to town for the regular-season finale Saturday ahead of what promises to be an arduous Big Ten tournament.

Postseason success in college basketball is all about peaking in March, which is why the three-game losing streak to close out February was so alarming for coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes.

Ohio State had won seven straight and got to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 before losing three games in eight days, two of them to Top 10 teams. The Buckeyes played well for stretches but couldn't finish any of them with momentum.

''We don't think there's necessarily too much wrong,'' forward Kyle Young said Thursday. ''We just need to focus in more, continue to bring energy every day and continue to be good with our prep leading into these tournaments here.''

The Buckeyes (18-7, 12-7 Big Ten) will have a chance to right the ship Saturday against the Illini (19-6, 15-4), who are eyeing the conference title and a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Playing without injured star Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini still buried No. 2 Michigan 76-53 on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes' slide started Feb. 21 at home against Michigan. Wolverines 7-foot-2 freshman Hunter Dickinson was the difference in the 92-87 loss. Then they allowed a road game against unranked Michigan State to get away because they couldn't hit critical shots down the stretch.

Last Sunday, 6-11 star Luka Garza and Iowa pummeled the Buckeyes, who couldn't build on an early second-half run that briefly got them back in the game. Final score: 73-57.

''We clearly did not have the emotional juice coming in that we normally do,'' Holtmann said.

The coach noted the ''ridiculously hard'' end of the regular-season schedule, with three Top 10 opponents, plus revitalized Michigan State, in the final four games.

''Certainly this is unlike any stretch I've been a part of,'' he said. ''What I'm hoping is that it gets us better, and it'll be certainly a measure of our ability to handle disappointment and adversity and challenges.''

The Big Ten tournament, which starts Wednesday, will be closely watched, as it will feature six teams currently in the Top 25.

Ohio State point guard CJ Walker said there's no reason for panic.

''Defensively we need to get better - making people miss, making it tougher for the other team just to give ourselves a little more breathing room on offense,'' Walker said. ''There's a lot of little things that we need to pay attention to and just refocus on, and I feel like we'll be fine. I don't feel like there's any major issues.''

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Recommended Stories

  • Intense No. 4 Illinois makes statement, drubs No. 2 Michigan

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and No. 4 Illinois arrived at Crisler Center ready to make a point. Frazier led the way with 22 points, Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 in the first half, and the Illini dismantled No. 2 Michigan with a smothering defensive performance, routing the Wolverines 76-53 on Tuesday night. Kofi Cockburn added 12 points for Illinois.

  • Tom Izzo: 'No Excuses,' But Fatigue Will Be A Factor For MSU At Michigan

    Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-2, 13-2 Big Ten) is set to take on Michigan State (14-10, 8-10 Big Ten) in two straight games, starting Thursday night at Crisler Center, with a follow-up game at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center to come Sunday afternoon. Michigan needs just one more win to clinch its first outright Big Ten regular-season title since 2014 and has the chance to redeem itself after being blown out on its home floor by Illinois Tuesday. A win over No. 2 Michigan would almost certainly put them in the field.

  • The 3-2-1: Coaching candidates connected to Brohm and much more

    Potential coaching candidate roll call, DaMarcus Mitchell's position, Purdue's new recruiting boss and more

  • Vikings release tight end Kyle Rudolph after 10 years in Minnesota

    Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph is now a free agent after the Minnesota Vikings released him on Tuesday.

  • Villanova wins Big East title; McDermott coaches under fire

    No. 10 Villanova captured the Big East title with a 72-60 win Wednesday over No. 14 Creighton and coach Greg McDermott, who has come under fire for using language evocative of slavery.

  • Kevin Stefanski says Browns need to go back to square one

    Kevin Stefanski is wiping the slate clean after a very successful first season as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Under Stefanski, the Browns made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years and won a playoff game for the first time in 26 years. The Browns went 11-5 last year, marking just the [more]

  • No. 8 Maryland beats Michigan, clinches share of B10 title

    No. 8 Maryland defeated No. 12 Michigan 88-63 Thursday, clinching a share of the Big Ten title.

  • Three things we learned from Liverpool – Chelsea

    It's safe to say Thomas Tuchel has improved Chelsea's defense, as the Blues kept their new boss unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield.

  • Tim Allen's Show ‘Last Man Standing’ Is Ending: Here's When to Watch the Final Episode

    So sad this show is ending—again. 😢

  • Report: Bears, Ryan Pace look to create cap space by restructuring deals

    This has become one of Ryan Pace's favorite offseason moves.

  • Zach Parise scratched in loss to Vegas

    The Leafs, Capitals, Golden Knights and Blues extended win streaks on Wednesday. Additionally, Grubauer blanked San Jose and Arizona rebounded. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Would Joe Douglas really part ways with Sam Darnold and the #2 pick in the draft?

    On SportsNite, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to Jets GM Joe Douglas' video conference on Wednesday, saying it doesn't sound like he's eager to trade Sam Darnold or give up any first-round draft picks.

  • Cubs' Joc Pederson: Representing Kobe Bryant with No. 24 'no brainer'

    "Because of Kobe, it was a no brainer for me to wear 24," Joc Pederson said.

  • Has Sean Miller coached his last game at Arizona? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the situation at Arizona with head basketball coach Sean Miller, and the schools upcoming decision on whether or not to keep him, despite being the target of an NCAA investigation.

  • 49ers claim former Texans CB Mark Fields off waivers

    The San Francisco 49ers claimed CB Mark Fields II off waivers from the Houston Texans.

  • Report: Bulls 'have registered interest' in Cavaliers center Andre Drummond

    The Cavaliers center is in a contract year, earning $28.7 million.

  • 'Big Ben' signs new deal for 2021 with NFL Steelers

    Two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has signed a new contract to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021 NFL season, easing the club's salary cap worries.

  • Jets’ plans at quarterback are becoming increasingly clear

    NEW YORK — Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh haven’t quite tipped their hand for their plans at quarterback yet, but those plans are becoming increasingly clear. Sam Darnold is on the block. Trading for Deshaun Watson is unlikely. Perhaps the clearest statement came from Douglas when he was asked a leading question about trading the Jets’ boatload of picks for a player. ...

  • 5 quarterbacks the Bears could realistically pursue in free agency

    Here are five NFL free-agent quarterbacks who the Bears could pursue in 2021 NFL free agency

  • Nicola Sturgeon made untrue statements and must resign, says Salmond committee member

    Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code by making "untrue" statements and should step down, a member of the inquiry investigating the Alex Salmond scandal has said the day after her marathon eight-hour appearance. Murdo Fraser, a Tory member of the committee, said he believed some of the First Minister's account was not truthful and that she previously misled the Scottish Parliament. While Ms Sturgeon had denied a litany of claims made by Mr Salmond, Mr Fraser pointed out that he had provided witness statements corroborating key parts of his testimony while she did not. He said the evidence was "clear" that some of her statements had been untrue and predicted that a separate inquiry, being conducted by James Hamilton QC, would conclude that she had broken the ministerial code. Mr Fraser said motions of no confidence in Ms Sturgeon and John Swinney, her deputy, remained on the table but the Tories would see what additional legal advice the Scottish Government hands over before deciding whether to move them. The First Minister is expected to face a further scrutiny at Thursday's First Minister's Questions. However, Mike Russell, a senior SNP minister, said Ms Sturgeon has "demolished the scare stories, the conspiracy theories and lies" during her testimony to the inquiry.