Reedsport players make all-state list for baseball

Jun. 11—Reedsport had a pair of first-team all-state selections for baseball and North Bend had one.

In Class 2A-1A, Reedsport's Kenny Gould was a unanimous first-team selection as an outfielder and Cody Schuttpelz was the first-team pick at designated hitter.

Bandon ace Colton Siewell was a second-team pick at pitcher.

Reedsport's Bryson Manicke was a third-team selection in the infield.

Myrtle Point's Billy Reynolds and Tanner Wright of Gold Beach each were honorable mention selections, both at catcher.

In Class 4A, North Bend's Luke Wheeling was one of three pitchers selected to the first team.

North Bend's Jalen Riddle was an honorable mention selection for the infield.