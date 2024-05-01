Reed Sheppard: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2004 | 6’3 | 6’3 WS | 187 LBS

Team: Kentucky

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 4 / Worst rank: NR

In 33 games, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 28.9 minutes, shooting 53.6 percent from the field, 52.1% percent from three, and 83.1 percent from the free-throw line. He also recorded 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.7 blocks, 2.5 steals, 1.9 personal fouls, and 2.0 turnovers per game.

His parents, Jeff Sheppard, played at Kentucky and for the Atlanta Hawks in 1998-99 then a few seasons overseas. Won two NCAA titles and was named Mr. Georgia.

Strengths:

* Plays with swagger and defies odds despite lacking length and elite athleticism

* Arguably one of the best college basketball players, reminiscent of Kirk Hinrich in style

* Exceptional shooter with deadly pull-up three and ability to hit shots from anywhere on the floor

* Extraordinary catch-and-shoot ability, doesn’t require much ball handling to create his shot

* Displays point guard skills with vision for crosscourt passes and ability to slow down the game

* Effective connective player in transition, capable of pushing the ball and facilitating for teammates

* Active defensively with good anticipation, averaging 2.6 steals and nearly one block per game

* Textbook closeouts on shooters and disruptive at the point-of-attack, with a very good motor

Weaknesses:

* Undersized combo guard with potential defensive limitations against smarter and more athletic players

* May struggle off-ball against larger opponents in NBA due to size mismatches

* Ideal role may be as an off-ball point guard or undersized combo guard playing alongside a larger playmaker

* Could benefit from sitting behind a veteran to develop further as a role player

* Not yet a key initiator/playmaker but has potential to develop court vision further over time

Scotto's draft notes:

“Sheppard is a fun player to watch,” a longtime NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s very crafty in everything he does. He’s a knockdown shooter. He moves the ball, and it doesn’t stick with him. He’s a quick thinker on the court. He makes winning plays. I’d be a little worried that even though he gets a lot of steals, he gambles a little bit too much at times. He’s not afraid of the spotlight playing at Kentucky, where he has a lot of pressure on him as a homegrown kid from the state. He and a guy like Austin Reaves have that inner confidence and believe in their abilities, which translates to the floor.”

“I think I’ll have Reed in my Top 5,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I think where the NBA is going, where you have to make decisions so fast, he can read the game at such a high level. Reed is a culture builder. That’s something that a team that’s young and trying to get to another tier like Charlotte or Washington, who aren’t good culture pieces, Reed can come in and change the way your program looks and operates by how hard guys play, how hard guys get in the gym and work. Those things matter.”

Excerpts from HoopsHype’s Aggregate Mock Draft from colleague Michael Scotto, who contributed research to this story, can be found here.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype