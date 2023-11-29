Reed Sheppard dishes on role with Kentucky: "Whatever it takes to win"
In an earlier interview with Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek, the now Kentucky Wildcat guard speaks about his expectations in his first year in Lexington.
This was the kind of effort normally seen from veteran-laden teams this time of year, not a group of mostly freshman learning to play together.
In a 2024 NBA Draft class that is wide open, Sheppard's playing style can be slotted into a team's secondary unit right away.
A U.S. Congressional committee specifically called out Kyrie Irving’s deal with ANTA in a letter to the NBA and NBPA earlier this fall.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
“The moment that line gets crossed, I won't allow [it] no more.”
MLB and Formula 1 join a long list of defendants that includes Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Shohei Ohtani.
Promoters are eager to gobble up the money that Saudi Arabia is pouring into boxing, but they had better be wary of the long-term consequences it could have on the sport in the U.S.
With a 23-point spread and a 35.5 total, don't expect fireworks from Michigan-Iowa.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 13 of the fantasy football season!
Since 2001, the Hall of Fame has picked inductees' caps.
Cuban made his first appearance as a "guest shark" in 2011. Now, he's ready to swim away.
Williams scored five TDs in Utah State's dramatic win over New Mexico to end the regular season.
In his first media conference in several months, Tiger Woods spoke about his own recovery, the PGA Tour-LIV negotiations, and how often he plans to play in 2024.
Tiki Barber, who retired in 2006, is also a first-time semifinalist.
NASCAR implemented a new car ahead of the 2022 season that was initially touted as a way for teams to save money.
It's almost fantasy playoff season so we all have something we are panicked about on our teams. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all the submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and identify another candidate for this season's 'Coping Corner.' The two also react to the Carolina Panthers firing Frank Reich and Behrens provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 13.
Adesanya has lost two of his past three fights and three of his past seven, including his most recent one when he was routed by Sean Strickland.
Johnson played in eight games in 2023 and spent two seasons in College Station.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.