Reed pick hands Nittany Lions momentum in key Middle Eight

Oct. 29—STATE COLLEGE — Points are great, no matter when they come. But for James Franklin, there are times when they just seem to matter more.

Long a proponent of dominating the game's "Middle Eight" minutes, Franklin watched his No. 10 Nittany Lions separate from dogged Indiana in a 33-24 win during that stretch from the final four minutes of the first half to the first four of the second.

He likely has junior safety Jaylen Reed to thank for it, too.

With the score tied at 14 and Indiana driving into Penn State territory with just over a minute to play in the second quarter, Reed picked off a pass from Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby, returning it 17 yards to the Indiana 43-yard line.

"We needed that turnover, to get the ball back in our offense's hands," safety Kevin Winston Jr. said. "J-Reed, in practice, makes plays like that all the time. We see that picture, that movie, all the time watching film."

It set up a 50-yard field goal from kicker Alex Felkins as time expired, and in the Middle Eight, Penn State outscored Indiana, 17-0.

"That was big," Franklin said of the interception. "That's a real positive and something to build on for sure. But yeah, we call it situational football all the time. And that was a big one in this game."

Nobody wanted it

The play that officially sealed the win for the Nittany Lions somehow caught just about everyone on the field off-guard.

Just after receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 57-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Drew Allar put the Nittany Lions ahead, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton put the Hoosiers away with a strip sack of quarterback Brendan Sorsby. After the ball jarred free from Sorsby's clutches, it bounced helplessly toward the end zone. Two Nittany Lions defenders, Adisa Isaac and Hakeem Beamon, had a chance to fall on it, but knocked it away from each other and through the back of the end zone for a safety.

"I actually had no idea it was a strip sack," Dennis-Sutton laughed. "I turned around and was about to do a celebration and then I saw the ball rumbling and stumbling into the end zone. I was like, 'Wow, I didn't realize I just did that.'"

He needed it

Discussing taking shots downfield after the game, Franklin said the coaching staff scripts as many as a dozen into the gameplan, depending on the looks Allar gets from the defense.

The game-winner that he threw to Lambert-Smith was one of them.

"That was kind of the design of the play," Lambert-Smith said. "It was a near-sideline fade. We got the look that's called for, a man look with no safeties. So I was expecting that play.

"I needed that

touchdown."

It was Lambert-Smith's first touchdown catch since Sept. 23 against Iowa.

Injury report

Two key members of the offense left the game in the first half due to injury, not to return.

Right tackle Caedan Wallace left in the first quarter, and sophomore receiver Harrison Wallace III didn't come back after a diving attempt to catch a Drew Allar pass in the second. Sophomore Drew Shelton filled in at right tackle for Wallace, while Florida State transfer Malik McClain got the bulk of the playing time in Wallace's stead. He didn't have a catch, and still hasn't recorded one since the Sept. 9 win over Delaware.

Defensive ends Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover, who left last week's game against Ohio State with injuries, didn't play Saturday.

Nittany notes

Allar's 311 passing attempts without an interception to start his career are considered an FBS record by the NCAA, bettering Baylor's Robert Griffin III's 209 attempts in 2008. ... Cornerback Daequan Hardy picked up his first sack of the season Saturday, giving Penn State 17 different players with one. ... Penn State's defense allowed two passing touchdowns of more than 60 yards. It allowed just two in the previous five seasons.

