Reed leads Hilloppers to 52-22 victory

Sep. 10—BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky scored the game's first 31 points, withstood a comeback attempt by Houston Christian, and ultimately conquered the Huskies 52-22 before a festive "White Out" crowd of 20,712 on Saturday night at Houchens/Smith Stadium.

The victory sets up the Hilltoppers' intriguing visit to Ohio State next Saturday — a game that will be televised nationally on FOX.

"We started well, got out to a big lead, but we still have a lot of things to work on," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "It was a good team win, and we celebrate all wins, but we have to get better as a football team.

"We're moving in the right direction, though, and we did a good job of responding the right way when we were challenged — that's always great to see."

WKU (2-0) scored early and often against the Huskies, out of the FCS Southland Conference.

The Toppers' defense set up their first score, with linebacker JaQues Evans recovering a fumble forced by blitzing safety Kendrick Simpkins at the HCU 27.

"This year, I'm one of the tone-setters on defense," Simpkins said. "When I'm out there making plays, it fires up our younger players to do the same thing, and that makes us a better team."

Four plays later, All-American quarterback candidate Austin Reed hooked up with tight end River Helms for a 4-yard touchdown pass to provide Western a 7-0 lead at 11:54 of the first quarter.

After a three-and-out possession for HCU, the Hilltoppers marched 65 yards in seven plays and went on top 14-0 when Reed connected with Blue Smith for a 20-yard scoring pass that made it 14-0 at 8:12.

WKU then resorted to trickery and recovered an onside kick at their own 47-yard line — setting up a scoring drive that would conclude with a 27-yard field goal by Lucas Carneiro that pushed the lead to 17-0 at 4:13.

The Hilltopper defense then stepped up on the Huskies' ensuing possession, with cornerback Upton Stout intercepting a Colby Suits pass and returning the ball 53-yards for an electrifying touchdown that increased the WKU advantage to 24-0 with 1:43 left in the opening period.

Midway through the second quarter, Western struck again through the air — Reed connecting with Easton Messer for a 21-yard TD aerial that stretched the lead to 31-0.

Houston Christian, however, refused to fold — instead, the Huskies got a pair of touchdown passes from Suits to speedy wide receiver Karl Reynolds in their final two possessions of the half to close the Hilltopper margin to 31-14 by intermission.

Western opened the second half with a 75-yard scoring drive that culminated with a 3-yard touchdown run by Reed at 9:43 of the third quarter.

The Huskies pulled within 38-22 early in the fourth quarter when Champ Dozier ran to paydirt from nine yards out and Suits followed with a 2-point conversion pass — making it a two-score game.

Western responded quickly on its ensuing possession, marching 75 yards in five plays when Reed rifled a 38-yard TD pass to Tennessee transfer Jimmy Holiday to increase its lead to 45-22 at the 9:31 mark.

After forcing a HCU punt, redshirt-freshman quarterback Turner Helton — nephew of the WKU head coach — replaced Reed at QB and promptly went 5 of 5 for 65 yards; connecting with reserve wide receiver Denzil Alleyne for an 8-yard TD pass at 2:42 that accounted for the final margin.

Up-tempo WKU finished with 433 yards of total offense and was led by Reed, who completed 27 of 33 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, He also ran for a TD.

In addition, Western reserve wide receiver Easton Messer caught nine passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, with Markese Stepp adding 48 yards rushing on nine carries.

"It felt good to step in and be productive for our football team," Messer said. "It was fun to be out there making things happen in front of our great fans — I'm always ready to go when called upon."

HCU (1-1) was led by Suits, who finished 18 of 27 for 213 yards and two touchdowns to Reynolds, who hauled in seven passes for 106 yards. Dozier added a game-best 80 yards rushing with a TD.

—WKU All-American candidate wide receiver Malachi Corley, who suffered a chest injury in last week's 41-24 win over South Florida, did not play against HCU (precautionary), but will likely play against Ohio State. Starting wide receiver Dalvin Smith suffered an ankle injury early against HCU, and did not return.