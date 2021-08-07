Reed leads Cardinals in first golf tournament event
Aug. 7—BOWLING GREEN — South Laurel's boys' golf team turned in an 18th place effort during Monday's Greenwood Gator Boys Invitational.
South Laurel shot 351 while Madison Central (290), Trinity (291), St. Xavier (302), Taylor County (303), and Greenwood (304) rounded out the top five.
The Cardinals were led by Brayden Reed's 78 which placed him 33rd overall. Teammate Jaxon Jervis shot an 85, good enough for a 62nd place effort while Parker Payne placed 86th after finishing with a 91. Josh Steele turned in a 100th place finish after shooting a 97.