Reed Garrett making the most of latest opportunity in Mets’ bullpen

Reed Garrett has been outstanding for the Mets through his first two appearances this season.

After veteran right-hander Julio Teheran allowed four runs and lasted just 2.2 innings in his orange and blue debut during Monday night’s outing against the Braves, it was again Garrett who led the way in a stellar all-hands-on-deck bullpen performance.

The 31-year-old was thrown into a two-on-and-two-out jam and he worked his way out of danger before striking out five batters across two more scoreless frames to help keep the Mets in the ballgame.

“I just wanted to go out there and do my job,” he said postgame. “It was Teheran’s first game back so obviously he wasn’t on a full pitch count, but he battled, and we did a good job of chipping away so I was just trying to keep it as close as I could.”

The Mets, of course, went on to rally for the thrilling 8-7 victory as Brandon Nimmo drove in five runs and DJ Stewart cracked a go-ahead home run before Jorge Lopez held on for his first save of the season.

“What a team win,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “For us to come back after getting down early, we got contributions from everybody from top-to-bottom both offensively and in the bullpen, it was an overall very good team win.”

Despite a strong spring showing, Garrett started the year with Triple-A Syracuse, but he was quickly recalled and has struck out nine while throwing 5.1 consecutive innings without allowing a run.

The righty credits his recent success to the adjustments he made towards the end of last season when he allowed just one run and struck out eight over his final three appearances of the year.

“I feel great,” Garrett said. “It started in spring training, and actually towards the end of last the season last year, I came back up and made some adjustments and had some success. Going into this offseason that kind of propelled me to keep working and trying to get better."

Garrett, who has served as a long-man over his first two appearances, added that he's prepared to do whatever it takes while he's here with the big-league club.

“Winning is awesome, we’re all putting the work in to win, so whatever we can do as a team to win. If that’s my part going out there for three innings, I’m just going to take the ball whenever my name is called and do the best I can," he said.