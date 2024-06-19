Reed excited for new era of Allegany basketball

Jun. 19—CUMBERLAND — Brandon Reed will have big shoes to fill as the next head basketball coach at Allegany High School.

Reed takes over for Tedd Eirich, who resigned from the post in April after 21 seasons in which he racked up 406 wins and a school-record .788 win percentage.

The 2014 graduate of Fort Hill knows it'll be a challenge, but he also knows he won't have to go it alone.

"I'm super honored," Reed said. "It's a legacy you can only hope to continue. The program's built been by coach Eirich, and I'm just trying to keep it rolling. I just hope to not let anybody down really.

"I have so many people that are supporting me. Coach Eirich is still going to be around. There is a lot of pressure, but I'm fortunate to have a great support staff to help relieve that burden a little bit."

Reed has been teaching special education at Allegany for six years. He's been an assistant baseball coach for all six and the head golf coach for four.

Reed, a 2018 graduate of Frostburg State, played basketball for his grandfather Bob Boyle at Bishop Walsh, winning a share of the area championship in 2013 with a 21-7 record along with Eirich's Allegany.

He then played for Thad Burner at Fort Hill his senior year.

Knowing Reed's basketball background, Eirich approached him before this past season and asked if he'd like to join the staff.

"I gave him a couple of months to mull it over," Eirich said. "We made him the freshman coach, which is a great place to get your feet wet."

Eirich still wasn't sure if he was stepping down at that time, but after a 20-5 season that ended in a loss to Fort Hill in the West Region I championship game, the longtime coach made it official in the spring.

Reed was the early frontrunner as his successor and was given the position a month later.

"Brandon has been around sports his whole life," Eirich said. "He has an athletic background in his family. Triston (Eirich) and Michael (Paige) will stick around and help him. I'll be around if they want my help with anything."

Reed's basketball coaching career at Allegany started the same way Eirich's did 31 years ago, as the Campers' freshman coach.

"Freshmen are a funny thing," Reed said. "It takes a lot to teach them. Having gotten my hands dirty down at the freshmen level, I feel like I've really learned how to coach them up."

Reed also gleaned a great deal observing how Eirich runs a basketball program.

"I learned so much in my first year," he said. "I've played for coach Burner (at Fort Hill), I've played for my grandfather at Bishop Walsh. I've gotten to learn from coach Eirich. To see how he does things, I really think I'm in a good position to learn a lot from everybody."

Before joining the staff, he served as Allegany's acting athletic director during the first two seasons of Eirich's second stint as the Campers' head coach.

Reed can also learn from Allegany's head baseball coach Jon Irons, who Reed has coached under for three seasons.

Irons took over for Eirich the first time he retired before the 2018-19 season, and Irons coached for two years before resigning from the position and accepting the baseball job.

"He's given me some great advice. How to handle things," Reed said.

Despite Allegany coming off a 20-win season, its 10th in 21 campaigns, expectations for Reed will be tempered next year.

Allegany loses all five of its starters to graduation, headed by All-Area first-teamers Zach Michael and Isaiah Fields and honorable mention performer Dylan Shaffer.

The area is expected to be down again, however, so the Campers just might surprise some people.

"There will always be a learning curve, but I'm confident in my abilities," Reed said.

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.