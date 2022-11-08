Reece has 31 as No. 16 LSU women set record in 125-50 win

lsu basketball

BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese scored 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds in her debut with No. 16 LSU and the Tigers coasted past Bellarmine 125-50 in the season opener on Monday night.

The transfer from Maryland, where she was an All-American, had 14 points in the first quarter when the Tigers took a 31-8 lead and went on to a school record for points in a game.

West Virginia transfer Jasmine Carson added 17 points and Alexis Morris 16 for LSU, which returned only one starter (Morris) and five players from Kim Mulkey’s first team, which had the greatest turnaround by a first-year coach in Southeastern Conference history.

The Tigers scored the first seven points and led 17-3 and 27-5 in the first quarter. LSU scored the first 15 of the second quarter for a 46-8 lead.

Freshman Flau’jae Johnson and Kateri Poole (Ohio State) both had 13 points and freshman Sa’Myah Smith 12 with 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who shot 54% from the field, had a 56-28 rebounding margin, forced 31 turnovers and went 44 of 57 from the foul line as five Knights fouled out and two more had four fouls.

Hayley Harrison scored 19 points for the Knights.

