Reduced AS Monaco squad return to pre-season training

With Euro 2024 and the Copa America in full swing, AS Monaco got their pre-season preparations underway on Monday, with 15 players marking their return to La Turbie.

Having returned to the Principality club’s Performance Centre in La Turbie on Monday, the 15 players present will undergo their medical checks on Tuesday, before their first training session of the new season on Wednesday. Aleksandr Golovin, Thilo Kehrer, Radoslow Majecki, Philipp Köhn, Krépin Diatta, Ismail Jakobs, Edan Diop, Caio Henrique, Jules Bery, Romaric Etonde, Aurélien Platret, Nazim Babaï, Ritchy Valme and Félix Lemarechal, returning from his successful loan spell at satellite club Cercle Brugge, were all present, as was Momadou Coulibaly, who is continuing his recovery from a serious knee injury, suffered at the end of last season.

Photo credit: AS Monaco

Players who competed in World Cup qualifiers for African or Asian sides, for example, Mali’s Mohamed Camara and Ghana’s Mohamed Salisu, will gradually return over the course of the next week. Major absentees include Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Youssouf Fofana, all of whom are competing at the Euros, and the likes of Guillermo Maripán and Folarin Balogun, who are competing at Copa America.

There are also absences due to the upcoming Olympics tournament with academy products such as Maghnes Akliouche, Soungoutou Magassa, Chrislain Matsiam and Eliesse Ben Seghir all being called upon to represent their country.

Photo credit: AS Monaco

Before heading to Austria for their pre-season tour (15th-21st July), which includes a match against Sturm Graz on 20th July, Les Monégasques will face Servetee (6th July) and satellite club Cercle Brugge (13th July) in La Turbie. The Principality club will compete their pre-season preparations with a match away to Feyenoord on 31st July.

Monaco will also head to Beijing on 8th August to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophée des Champions. Whilst they will still be without their Olympics participants, Les Monégasques will be able to count on those returning from the Euros and Copa America.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle

Photo credit: AS Monaco