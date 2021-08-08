Reduce, reuse, recycle with The Dominion Post

Aug. 8—Looking to throw out some old paper or newspapers and boxes ? The Dominion Post is helping the community reduce, reuse and recycle.

There are a number of ways to recycle around Morgantown. The Monongalia County Commission provides drop-off recycling at the Westover City Building. Every year MUB holds an annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day ; the city's Recycle Right Morgantown campaign ; and The Monongalia Solid Waste Authority provides information and resources related to recycling and solid waste.

However, The Dominion Post is a great resource for recycling newspapers and other corrugated products, such as those Amazon boxes.

"Our 'Project Green' recycling initiative has been in place for over a decade, " said Chris Halterman, production director at The Dominion Post. "We offer all types of newspaper recycling, and for corrugated products."

All newsprint from The Dominion Post is made of 100 % recycled paper. "We want to make sure that we are continuing to offer an avenue for our customers to re-recycle the products that we sell, " said Halterman.

"Recycling is important because we are all stewards of the environment, " said Andrew Stacy, communications director of the City of Morgantown. "It's up to everyone to preserve and protect our resources so that we can enjoy them now, and our children can enjoy them in the future."

Recycling can help save energy and conserve natural resources. It can also help create and maintain jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries.

Anyone can drop off any newsprint and corrugated products at The Dominion Post's warehouse, which is adjacent to the building at 1251 Earl L. Core Road, in Sabraton. Drop-off hours are from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For any questions about The Dominion Post's recycling services, contact Halterman at 304-291-9479.

