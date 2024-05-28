Redstone senior officers to take on local elected officials for 4th time in softball game

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Redstone senior officers will take on local elected officials in a battle for bragging rights on the diamond in June.

The two teams will take the field for a community softball game at Toyota Field on Wednesday, June 12, at 6 p.m.

Redstone officers like Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine will be playing for ‘Team Redstone,’ while community leaders like the Huntsville and Madison mayors will be part of the ‘North Alabama Rockets.’

Team Redstone took home its third straight win and ‘Target Destroyed’ trophy in 2023 with a 23-10 win over the North Alabama Rockets.

Redstone Coach and retired Master Sgt. Marius “Doc” Dockery of the Aviation Mission Systems and Architecture Project Office says a fourth consecutive win in this game would have big meaning.

“Third time’s a charm,” Dockery said. “Fourth time’s a dynasty.”

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and there is free parking and admission. Concessions will be available for purchase and free hot dogs will be given out to the first 500 attendees.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau is presenting the event as part of the 2024 Armed Forces Celebration.

Whether you are rooting for ‘Team Redstone’ or ‘Team Community,’ organizers say that the event is available for everyone to enjoy a friendly softball game with local community members.

