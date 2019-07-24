Redskins365 Episode 4: The Pick Is In

Over the 2019 offseason, the Washington Redskins periodically released episodes to a new series called "Redskins 365." In episode 4 titled, "The Pick Is in," viewers can watch behind the scenes access of the Redskins draft room throughout NFL Draft Weekend.

The episode begins with pre-draft coverage, with many different NFL "experts" trying to predict what the Redskins will do. One segment shows NFL Network debating which Gruden will pick first between Jay and his brother, Raiders' head coach Jon Gruden. Some experts projected that the Jay Gruden and the Redskins would trade up in the draft in front of the Raiders, who were slated to select at No. 4 overall, while others believed the Redskins would not trade up.

The episode then shifts to when the Redskins are on the clock at pick No. 15. The ESPN broadcast immediately asks the question whether the Redskins will select Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins now, or wait on the quarterback position until later in the draft. In the next scene, the cameras capture the Redskins submitting their official pick for Haskins.

Haskins is shown at his draft party in Gaithersburg, Md., where a bunch of friends and family were in attendance. Cameras captured the footage of him getting the call from Doug Williams, the Redskins' director of player personnel, informing Haskins that he was going to become the newest Redskins player. Haskins, who played high school football in Potomac, Md., was thrilled to be selected by his hometown team, joking with Williams that he only has to "go down the street" for practice.

The Redskins were not done in the first round, however. Washington traded back into the first round and selected Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat with the No. 26 overall pick. Redskins director of college personnel Kyle Smith gives his thoughts on Sweat, a player Smith said the Redskins would have "felt comfortable taking at No. 15." Smith marveled over Sweat's athletic ability and physique.

With the first round of the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the episode then shifts to the Friday section of the draft, where the Redskins selected Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The lone Redskins' pick from Day 2 of the NFL Draft, McLaurin is thrilled to be a part of the Redskins, as cameras captured him on the phone with someone in the Redskins organization, calling the selection "a perfect fit." McLaurin is reunited with Haskins, his college quarterback, who he said "throws everything well. I'm going to catch everything."

On Saturday, the third day of the NFL Draft, both Haskins and Sweat arrived in Washington, where they met with the media and explored downtown Washington, D.C. When it was time for the Redskins to make their fourth-round selection, live television captured Haskins and Sweat delivering the news in front of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial. The Redskins announced all of their Day 3 draft picks from downtown Washington.

The episode concludes with a post-draft press conference back at Redskins Park, where both Gruden and Smith seemed very pleased with their entire draft weekend. The Redskins had a successful draft on paper, and time will only tell how successful this class will be on the field.

