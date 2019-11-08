Redskins won't pay Trent Williams after placing him on non-football injury list

The Washington Redskins placed offensive tackle Trent Williams on the non-football injury list on Thursday, meaning the team doesn't have to pay him the remainder of his salary.

Placing Williams on the non-football injury list allowed the Redskins to opt out of paying Williams his $5.1 million in base salary for the 2019 season. The decision to put Williams on the NFI list came after Williams held out to start the season centered around distrust with the Redskins medical staff.

He told reporters earlier this week that the Redskins described a growth in his head as “minor” six years ago but the growth turned out to be a rare tissue cancer DSFP.

Williams returned to practice last week but failed the team’s conditioning test after he was unable to put on his helmet due to discomfort, Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan said. Since Williams never passed his physical this year, he wasn’t eligible for the injured reserve list.





