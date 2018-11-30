Redskins' Williams apologizes for comments about Foster move

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Reuben Foster (56) jogs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Washington Redskins claimed Foster off waivers on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, after the 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest. The team says conversations with former Alabama teammates led to the decision to claim Foster. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -- Washington Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams has apologized for remarks he made in a radio interview defending the team's decision to claim Reuben Foster off waivers.

The Redskins were the only team to put in a claim for Foster after the San Francisco 49ers released him following a domestic violence arrest over the weekend. In an interview with a Washington radio station Wednesday, Williams said the Redskins were willing to take the public relations ''beat up'' for signing Foster and added, ''We've got people who are in high, high, high, high places that have done far worse.''

After practice Friday, Williams issued an apology to the organization, his wife, mother, sister and six daughters, saying, ''Never in my life have I said anything so insensitive.''

Williams did not take any questions.

