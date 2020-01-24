Redskins' wide receiver Terry McLaurin planned NFL future in 2005 letter

Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin just finished his rookie season in the NFL and ranked among the best first-year pass catchers across the league in 2019. Among rookies, the Ohio State product ranked second in receptions with 59, second in receiving yards with 919 and tied for third in touchdowns with seven - all in 14 games.

That kind of production from a third-round pick may have surprised some. But for McLaurin, this was always the plan.

On Friday, McLaurin took to his Instagram story to post a letter he wrote in 2005 - when he was 10 years old - where he proclaimed his aspirations to be an NFL wide receiver.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I really want to be a wide [receiver] and a starter," McLaurin wrote in the letter titled ‘My Future.' "I will play hard every game."

Terry McLaurin just posted this paper he wrote in 2005 when he was 10. Among the highlights:



"I really want to be a wide receiver"

"I will play hard every game"



Check and check pic.twitter.com/NpDBoq3rf1









— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 24, 2020

McLaurin officially achieved his goal of becoming a professional wide receiver when the Redskins made him their third-round pick last April. He didn't waste any time accomplishing the second part of his dream, cracking the starting lineup in the first game of the season against the Eagles.

In his letter, McLaurin also discussed the possibility of playing running back in the NFL. In his senior year of high school, the 2013 Indiana Mr. Football was an all-around weapon. He posted 14 total touchdowns, recorded 58 catches for 953 yards receiving and rushed for an additional 744 yards.

Ultimately, McLaurin settled into the receiver position in college when he joined the Buckeyes program. His best season came in his senior year, when he was paired with Dwayne Haskins, and caught 35 passes for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Story continues

Low productivity in college - just 75 career receptions - may have caused McLaurin's fall to the third round. But now, he's making up for it and was one of the steals of the draft.

If McLaurin's standout numbers continue, he should have no problem accomplishing a couple other goals he laid out in the letter.

"Make lots of money and live in a big house," a young McLaurin wrote.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Redskins' wide receiver Terry McLaurin planned NFL future in 2005 letter originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington