Redskins Week 2 just got harder: Cowboys sign Ezekiel Elliott to $90 million extension
It appears as though the Ezekiel Elliott-Cowboys saga has come to a close.
Elliott and the Cowboys have reportedly agreed to a 6-year, $90 million extension, Ian Rapoport tweeted early Wednesday morning. The monster contract-extension would make Elliott the highest-paid running back in the NFL.
The news comes after Tuesday's report that Elliott had landed at Dallas-Fort Worth International; his agent Rocky Arceneaux saying a new deal is 'very close.'
The Redskins host the Cowboys Sept. 15 at 1:00 p.m.
