Redskins vs. Packers: The good, the bad and the ugly

It's rainy, cold and the Redskins are in desperate need of a Week 3 win. Here's the good, the bad and the ugly for Week 3.

It's only Week 3 of the 2018 NFL regular season, but the Redskins are in desperate need of an impressive win after laying an egg in the Week 2 home-opener.

But an impressive win will be hard to come by against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. To make matters worse, the weather forecast is not cooperating. FedEx Field is cold and wet, meaning the Redskins will need to rely on the run game to move the chains.

Rich Tandler is here to provide the good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 3 between the Redskins and Packers.

Redskins vs. Packers: Good, Bad, & Ugly

FIRST QUARTER:

GOOD: The Redskins' opening drive - Three passes got them into the end zone. Alex Smith to Jordan Reed for seven yards, to Vernon Davis for 20 and then a bomb that Paul Richardson caught going to his knees at the five. He popped up and the Redskins were up 7-0 just over two minutes into the game.

BAD: Vernon Davis got fluffed for unsportsmanlike conduct after a big Adrian Peterson run. The taunting call negated the yardage gained on the run. Davis should know better than to put himself in that position.

UGLY: Aaron Rodgers' passing on the Packers' first two possessions. He was one for four for eight yards plus a sack. Rodgers did start to heat up towards the end of the quarter, helped by a pass interference call on Quinton Dunbar.





MORE REDSKINS NEWS: