Redskins vs. Giants Week 16: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

When the Redskins fell handily to the Giants in Week 4, things were a lot different for both squads.

The win was New York's second in a row, and rookie QB Daniel Jones's second win in as many tries. But following that win, the Giants went on a nine-game losing streak before an Eli Manning-led Giants team defeated the Dolphins last week.

The loss was Washington's fourth in a row, marking their worst start in close to two decades. After Washington lost the following week, they fired head coach Jay Gruden.

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins saw his first NFL action in the Redskins' Week 4 loss to the Giants, a game the rookie would love to forget. In fact, he said on Wednesday he "throws up" when watching the film from that contest.

Haskins is coming off his best game as a pro, and will look to carry that momentum into this week's contest against the Giants.

Sunday's game also has a ton to do with draft position. If the season ended today, the Giants would select No. 3 overall, with Washington right behind them at No. 4. Assuming the Dolphins defeat the 1-12 Bengals this weekend, the loser of Sunday's Redskins-Giants contest would have a clear path to the No. 2 overall pick. So, in other words, the loser of Sunday's game is the winner of the Chase Young sweepstakes.

This week will also be the first matchup between Jones and Haskins as starters, as Jones is expected to return to action this week. Everyone remembers Haskins' reaction on draft night when the Giants selected Jones over him. This game means a lot to both rookies.

Here's everything you need to know.

REDSKINS vs GIANTS WEEK 16

Who: Washington Redskins (3-11) vs. New York Giants (3-11)

What: Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, 1 p.m. ET

Where: FedExField, Landover, MD.

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV, Pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com

Radio: Redskins Radio Network

Spread: Redskins, -2.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Weather: 46 degrees, mostly sunny

REDSKINS vs. GIANTS TV SCHEDULE:

8:30 a.m.: Pro Football Weekly

9:00 a.m.: Redskins Talk: Week 16

10:00 a.m.: Inside the Redskins

11:00 a.m.: Redskins Coaches Show

11:30 a.m.: Redskins Nation

12:00 p.m.: Redskins Kickoff Live

4:00 p.m.: Redskins Postgame Live

REDSKINS 2019 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8, Redskins at Eagles (L, 32-27)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15, Cowboys at Redskins, (L, 31-21)

Week 3: Monday, Sept. 23, Bears at Redskins, (L, 31-15)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29, Redskins at Giants, (L, 24-3)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6, Patriots at Redskins, (L, 33-7)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13, Redskins at Dolphins, (W, 17-16)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, 49ers at Redskins, 1 p.m. (L, 9-0)

Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 24, Redskins at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (L, 19-9)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3, Redskins at Bills, 1 p.m. (L, 24-9)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17, Jets at Redskins, 1 p.m. (L, 34-17)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24, Lions at Redskins, 1 p.m. (W, 19-16)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1, Redskins at Panthers, 1 p.m. (W, 29-21)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8, Redskins at Packers, 1 p.m. (L, 20-15)

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15, Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m. (L, 37-27)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22, Giants at Redskins, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29, Redskins at Cowboys, 1 p.m.

