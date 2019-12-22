Redskins vs. Giants Week 16 Inactives: Washington thin at cornerback
When the Redskins kick off against the Giants on Sunday afternoon, the Burgundy and Gold will be starting two cornerbacks who were not on the active roster earlier this season.
That's because the Redskins will be missing their top three cornerbacks due to multiple injuries. For the second straight week, Quinton Dunbar is out with a hamstring injury. Fabian Moreau injured his hamstring last week against the Eagles and will miss this week's contest. And rookie Jimmy Moreland, who has been manning the slot duties for Washington this season, was placed on IR last week.
Danny Johnson and Aaron Colvin are expected to start in place, with Coty Sensabaugh in the nickel. Josh Norman, who was benched earlier this season, is expected to stay in his limited role, interim head coach Bill Callahan said this week.
On the bright side for Washington, Landon Collins will be active. The safety was questionable with an Achilles injury, but practiced on full on Friday.
For the Giants, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones returns to action after missing the previous two weeks with an ankle injury. It will be the first time Jones and Redskins rookie QB Dwayne Haskins face off against each other as starters.
Here are the full inactives.
Redskins Inactives:
QB Colt McCoy
CB Quinton Dunbar
CB Fabian Moreau
RB Josh Ferguson
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons
OL Ross Pierschbacher
TE Caleb Wilson
Giants Inactives:
QB Alex Tanney
TE Rhett Ellison
RB Wayne Gallman
OL Chad Slade
DB Rashaan Gaulden
OT Eric Smith
WR David Sills
