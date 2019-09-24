Redskins vs. Giants: Sharp bettors believe in Daniel Jones

Yahoo! is partnering with The Action Network during the football season to bring you expert sports betting information and analysis. Analysis provided by PJ Walsh.

Lines move in sports betting. We all know this. Whether it’s money, injuries, weather, respected action, etc., oddsmakers are constantly adjusting their numbers to keep up with the latest news and influx of action.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a result, it’s not at all surprising to see NFL odds bouncing around early in the week.

However, every so often there is a line move that makes you do a double take, like how odds are already moving for the Redskins vs. Giants Week 4 matchup.

Odds as of Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET and via PointsBet, where Action Network users can exclusively bet every NFL spread this season at reduced juice (-105).

Giants-Redskins Sharp Action

What’s interesting about this particular movement is that it provides a clear picture as to how the world’s smartest bettors view Daniel Jones’ ability to lead New York’s offense on Sunday.

The Redskins-Giants total opened at 46.5 and has skyrocketed to 49 behind 86 percent of all bets taking the over.

But it’s not just casual bettors moving this total; sharps are on the over as well.

Sports Insights’ Bet Signals, which track and report professional betting action in real-time, triggered a Steam Move on Over 47 just before noon ET Tuesday.

Steam refers to instances in which respected bettors play the same side of one game at multiple sports books, all at once.

Oddsmakers have no choice but to move lines quickly to stem the flow of wiseguy action and, in regards to Redskins-Giants, that resulted in a two-point line move to 49.

There’s still plenty of time for more action to come in on this game, but early movement suggests bettors are bullish on Jones.

More from Yahoo Sports: