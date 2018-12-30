Redskins vs. Eagles Week 17: Date, Time, TV Channel, How to watch originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Redskins (7-8) are officially out of a playoff spot, so their Week 17 matchup against defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, (8-7) will be their last of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Redskins are coming off of a 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans and are at 7-8 on the season. The Redskins look to improve to .500 on the season with a win at home vs. Philadelphia.

For the Eagles, a win against the Redskins and a Minnesota Vikings loss would guarantee them a playoff spot.

Although a win against the Eagles would not matter for playoff chances for the Redskins, shutting down the Eagles would be huge for the 'Skins.

Here is everything you need to know about the Redskins vs. Eagles Week 17 game.

When do the Redskins play the Eagles?

The Redskins vs. Eagles game takes place in Week 17 on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

What channel is Redskins vs. Eagles on?

You can watch the Redskins vs. Eagles game on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET. Coverage begins on NBC Sports Washington at 3:30 p.m. ET. (Channel Finder)

How can I watch Redskins vs. Eagles live stream online?

The Redskins vs. Eagles game can be streamed on with fuboTV -- TRY A FREE TRIAL

How can I listen to Redskins vs. Eagles on the radio?

You can listen to the Redskins vs. Eagles game in Week 17 on the Redskins Radio Network.

What are the betting odds for Redskins vs. Eagles?

The opening line has the Redskins as 7-point underdogs against the Eagles, and the Over/Under is 41.5, according to OddsShark.

Where is Redskins vs. Eagles being played?

Redskins vs. Eagles will take place at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Story continues

What will the weather be like for Redskins vs. Eagles in Week 17?

The weather forecast for Redskins vs. Eagles is partly sunny with a high of 48 degrees and a low of 33.

Redskins vs. Eagles TV Schedule:

3:30 PM: Redskins Kickoff Live (MyTeams App)

4:25 PM: Redskins vs. Eagles (FOX)

7:30 PM: Redskins Postgame Live (MyTeams App)

8:30 PM: Redskins Overtime Live (MyTeams App)







Redskins 2018 Schedule/Results:

Week 1: Sun., 9/9, @ Arizona Cardinals (24-6, W)

Week 2: Sun, 9/16, vs. Indianapolis Colts (21-9, L)

Week 3: Sun., 9/23, vs. Green Bay Packers (31-17, W)

Week 4: BYE

Week 5: Mon., 10/8, @ New Orleans Saints, (43-19, L)

Week 6: Sun., 10/14, vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (23-17, W)

Week 7: Sun., 10/21, vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (20-17, W)

Week 8: Sun. 10/28, @ New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. (20-13, W)

Week 9: Sun., 11/4, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (38-14, L)

Week 10: Sun. 11/11, @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (16-3 W)

Week 11: Sun., 11/18, vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (23-21 L)

Week 12: Thu., 11/22, @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (31-23 L)

Week 13: Mon., 12/3, @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 (28-13 L)

Week 14: Sun., 12/9, vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. (40-16, L)

Week 15: Sun., 12/16, @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (16-13, W)

Week 16: Sat., 12/22, @ Tennessee Titans, 4:30 p.m. (25-16, L)

Week 17: Sun., 12/30, vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)